Former Merkle India CSO and Fractal Ink Founders Launch App 'BoiPoka' to Connect Readers Through Their Books

New Delhi [India], December 4: BoiPoka Labs Private Limited today announced the launch of BoiPoka, a mobile app that lets readers digitise their entire bookshelf with a single photograph and discover people who share their literary interests. The app was created by Meera Raman, former Chief Strategy Officer at Merkle India. They recognised that existing apps stored books or showcased personas, but none helped people find each other through the ideas that mattered to them. BoiPoka was built to address that gap.

- BoiPoka offers an alternative to superficial social feeds by matching people through what they read

- Early users say they're finding the kind of conversations they couldn't locate on existing apps

The app uses AI to read every spine on a bookshelf within seconds, turning physical collections into organised, searchable digital libraries. Once a shelf is uploaded, users can explore their books, find their "Book Twins," start reading groups, and discover people who reflect their intellectual wavelength. With the global book market valued at over $130 billion, BoiPoka aims to become the preferred digital interface for readers and a valuable insight tool for publishers.

Speaking on the launch, Meera Raman, Co-founder and CEO of BoiPoka, said, "Readers have always found common ground in ideas. We wanted to build an app that honours that. A single photograph turns your bookshelf into an organised, shareable space, and sometimes, into a bridge to people who think like you. BoiPoka is for those who want more meaningful dialogue in a digital world crowded with the superficial."

Beyond personal libraries, the app enables curated book discovery from partner bookstores, structured reading programs with libraries and educational institutions, and community discussions that bring readers together. Each feature reinforces a single premise: literary taste offers a more authentic basis for connection than superficial metrics.

BoiPoka is a free consumer app supported by partnerships with bookstores and libraries, merchandise, and events. The BoiPoka app is now available on iOS and Android.

About BoiPoka Labs Private Limited:

BoiPoka is social reading app that allows readers to convert their physical bookshelves into a digital library with a single photograph. The app identifies book spines within seconds and creates an organised, searchable collection that not only helps people keep track of what they own, what they have finished, and what they want to read next; but more importantly, it connects readers with each other. Readers can see what their friends are reading, share recommendations, form book clubs, and discover their local reading community. BoiPoka is built on the belief that your bookshelf says more about you than your social profile and that readers deserve to find their people.

BoiPoka was created by Meera Raman, former Chief Strategy Officer at Dentsu India, along with Tanay Kumar, who built Fractal Ink and are known for their work in design and user experience.

