Former NCB Officer Dr. Monish Bhalla Exposes Pakistan's Narco-Terror Blueprint in New Book 'Narco Jihad - When Drugs Fund Terror'

New Delhi [India], August 27: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer and legal expert Dr. Monish Bhalla has released his latest book Narco Jihad - When Drugs Fund Terror, a hard-hitting expose on how Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism is destabilising India. The book, launched on India's Independence Day, August 15, 2025, highlights how drugs are not just a crime or health issue, but a national security threat.

Dr. Bhalla, who has authored more than 20 books and 600+ articles, brings decades of frontline experience in narcotics enforcement, Customs, and GST. His earlier bestseller, India Drugged - An Eye Opene,r is currently being adapted into a major OTT crime series.

In Narco Jihad, Dr. Bhalla investigates real cases like the Mundra Port heroin seizure and the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22, 2025), where court proceedings linked drug money to the assault claimed by LeT proxy TRF. The book explains how maritime routes, border smuggling, drones, hawala networks, and crypto flows are being weaponised to fund hybrid warfare against India.

Quoting from the book, Dr. Bhalla warns:

* "Narco Jihad is not a drug problemit is a national security threat."

* "If we do not act now... we will not need a conventional conflict to destabilise India."

The book is not limited to diagnosis but pushes for solutions:

* Amendments to the NDPS Act

* Special fast-track narco-terror courts

* Real-time precursor tracking grid

* Financial chokeholds on hawala and crypto

* Dignified, audited rehabilitation

Speaking on his inspiration, Dr. Bhalla said:

"The Pahalgam terror attack was the spark. Having seen how drugs repeatedly funded violence in India, I connected the dots. Pakistan's narco-terrorism is a deliberate hybrid war strategy, and India must recognise it before it is too late."

Buy Book

Narco Jihad - When Drugs Fund Terror is now available globally in India, the US, and the UK. A Hindi edition and audiobook are in the works, along with a sequel focused on Pakistan's narco-state, drone smuggling, fentanyl, and judicial reforms.

