Former Times Group Chairman Ashok Jain among 17 awarded as 'Heroes of Mumbai' by Maharashtra government

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : Seventeen distinguished figures instrumental in Mumbai's advancement were celebrated as their busts were revealed at Kilachand Garden in Girgaon, with BJP national president J P Nadda and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

The late Ashok Kumar Jain, former Chairman of Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited (The Times Group), was among the esteemed honorees. Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain lauded the initiative aimed at celebrating icons who have shaped the financial and cultural capital of India. "It gives me immense pride to be standing here in the presence of such luminaries to acknowledge the recognition to my late father, Shri Ashok Jain. As Chairman of The Times of India Group, he had a great affinity and affection for Mumbai," said Vineet Jain.

The 17 'heroes of Mumbai' include Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Dadasaheb Phalke, Homi Bhabha, JRD Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, and VD Savarkar among others.

Recalling the rise and rise of The Times Group with its roots in Mumbai, Vineet Jain said: "The Times Group was not only headquartered here, but also initiated all its expansionslaunching new newspapers and magazinesfrom here itself during his lifetime. And thus, Mumbai was at the heart of so much of what he did and worked towards, while establishing one of Asia's largest media companies."

The idea for the awards was conceived by State Cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

"This initiative aims to honour influential figures by unveiling their busts and acknowledging their contributions to Mumbai's progress in various facets, such as economic prosperity, safety, and cultural enrichment. The programme seeks to serve as an enduring source of inspiration for Mumbaikars," said Lodha explaining the inspiration behind 'heroes of Mumbai' project.

"On behalf of our entire family and the larger Times Group, I would like to thank the efforts of Mr. Lodha and the entire Maharashtra government for this singular honour to our late father," said Vineet Jain MD of The Times Group.

