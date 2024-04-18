Formlabs Launches Form 4, The Fastest, Most Reliable 3D Printer for Prototyping through Production

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: Formlabs, the leader in 3D printing, today announces the Form 4 and Form 4B, setting a new benchmark in professional resin 3D printing with Formlabs' proprietary new Low Force Display™ (LFD) print engine. Form 4's up to 5 times faster print speeds boost productivity for professionals, enabling them to take design risks and accelerate time to market.

"Form 4 marks a significant advancement for the entire 3D printing landscape," said Max Lobovsky, CEO and co-founder of Formlabs. "We've built on the strength and insights gathered from more than 130,000 printers on the market and over 300M parts printed to deliver the Form 4, our best SLA printer ever. It's reliability and new level of speed will transform how our customers develop new products."

Form 4 Highlights

* Blazing fast print speeds: Achieve most prints in under 2 hours with masked stereolithography (mSLA) technology, up to five times faster than Form 3+.

* LFD™ print engine: Featuring an ultra high-power backlight, proprietary release texture, Light Processing Unit 4 (LPU 4), and dual-layer resin tank.

* Unmatched reliability: Industry-leading print success rate ensured by validated settings, precision heating, force sensing, and debris detection

* Stunning print quality: 50-micron pixels, highly collimated light, advanced pixel smoothing, and light touch supports.

* Intuitive operation: Easy learning curve with automatic resin handling, instant material changes, and quick-release build platform.

* 40% lower cost per part: Enhanced affordability with long-lasting resin tanks, lower resin pricing, larger print volume, and higher throughput

Industry-leading materials

Formlabs introduces six new resins to its industry-leading library, including reformulated General Purpose Resins and specialized options like Fast Model Resin, Precision Model Resin, catering to the dental industry. Form 4 is validated to use 17+ other materials from its library, with 15 additional biocompatible materials compatible with Form 4B.

