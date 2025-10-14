Formula H: India's First Happiness Serum and the Rise of Neuro-Cosmetics

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: In an industry where most men's skincare revolves around fixing acne, stopping hair fall, or controlling oil, a new product has quietly rewritten the playbook. Formula H, the Happiness Serum by Cocky, is not just another grooming product. It is India's first foray into the emerging world of neuro-cosmetics skincare that works not only on the skin but also on the mind.

At the core of Formula H is Kannabia Sense, a breakthrough active ingredient developed through plant stem cell biotechnology. Derived from Cannabis sativa stem cells, Kannabia Sense stimulates the skin's microbiota to trigger the release of cutaneous oxytocin, popularly known as the "happiness hormone." The result: skin that looks brighter, healthier, and more radiant and an emotional uplift that goes beyond what traditional skincare promises.

"Men's grooming in India has always been about the basics face wash, shaving foam, deodorants," says Abhinav Singla, Founder and CEO of Cocky. "But the modern man doesn't just want clear skin. He wants confidence, energy, and a sense of self that shows both inside and out. Formula H was created to bridge that gap. It's not just skincare it's mood care."

Launched under Cocky's bold and irreverent brand umbrella, Formula H embodies the company's tagline, "Naughty Inside." The name itself reflects an attitude unapologetic, confident, and playful while the product represents a scientific breakthrough in the Indian market. By being the first to introduce neuro-cosmetics specifically for men, Cocky has positioned itself as a category innovator rather than a follower.

Abha Kawdal, Co-Founder, highlights the meticulous approach behind bringing Formula H to life. "When we decided to work with Kannabia Sense, it wasn't just about being the first," she explains. "It was about creating a product that genuinely worked, was safe, dermatologically tested, and ethically sourced. Men today are more conscious, and we owe it to them to deliver not just novelty, but real results."

Globally, neuro-cosmetics are one of the most talked-about trends in beauty and personal care, linking skincare with emotional well-being. For Indian men, Formula H is a first a product that dares to go beyond the surface. It aligns seamlessly with Cocky's broader philosophy of simplifying routines with powerful, multi-benefit products, all while retaining a confident, mass-luxury identity.

In a space crowded with brands chasing the same claims, Cocky is betting on differentiation. Formula H may just be its boldest move yet one that shifts the conversation about men's skincare from "looking good" to "feeling good."

As Singla sums it up, "Confidence is the best thing a man can wear. Formula H is a shortcut to that feeling bottled."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor