ForthFocus Celebrates 10 Years of Global Digital Excellence, Serving 350+ Clients Across 8+ Countries

VMPL

Kundapura (Karnataka) [India], May 5: ForthFocus, a digital solutions agency based in the coastal town of Kundapura, Karnataka, marks a significant milestone this month: 10 years in business, with a global footprint that includes over 350 clients across 8+ countries, including India, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

Founded in 2015 by tech entrepreneur V Gautham Navada, the agency has grown from a solo freelance venture into a trusted digital partner for businesses of all sizes, delivering specialized services in web development, branding, hospitality technology, and digital marketing.

Comprehensive Digital Services

ForthFocus offers a broad range of services designed to help organizations thrive in today's digital-first world:

- WordPress Website Development - Custom builds, theme-based solutions, and Figma-to-Elementor conversions

- UI/UX Design and Web Applications - Mobile-first, conversion-optimized platforms

- eCommerce & Custom Web Platforms - Secure, scalable, and SEO-friendly solutions

- Branding Services - Logo design, brand strategy, copyright, and trademark support

- Hospitality Tech Solutions - Hotel booking engines, OTA onboarding, channel management, and revenue tools

- Digital Marketing - SEO, social media, WhatsApp Business API, Bulk SMS, and Voice Call API integrations

Ventures Rooted in Purpose

In addition to client projects, ForthFocus has supported and developed independent digital ventures with a strong community focus:

- OormaniAngadi.com - Launched in 2018, this niche e-commerce platform promotes traditional Kannada products and local handicrafts, helping artisans reach modern markets.

- VipraMatrimony.in - A culturally aligned matrimonial portal launched in 2020 for the Hindu Brahmin community, emphasizing safety, simplicity, and respect for tradition.

- Rarepeti.com - In November 2024, ForthFocus partnered with the team behind Rarepeti, an e-commerce platform offering a curated mix of rare, quirky, and collectible products. ForthFocus oversees the technology and digital infrastructure, supporting the brand's growth and user experience without owning or operating the platform directly.

Supporting the WordPress Open Source Movement

ForthFocus is an official contributor to WordPress's Five for the Future initiative a global campaign encouraging companies to dedicate 5% of their resources to the WordPress open-source ecosystem.

The agency contributes actively to the Polyglots team, testing, community events, and knowledge sharing, helping advance the platform that powers over 40% of the web.

Learn more about ForthFocus's pledge at:

https://wordpress.org/five-for-the-future/pledge/forthfocus/

The Vision: Do Better Every Day, and Build at Home

Looking forward, ForthFocus isn't chasing headlines or pivots it remains grounded in the simple goal of doing better each day, project by project, client by client.

A key part of its future roadmap is local. The company is committed to hiring more homegrown talent from Kundapura and nearby towns, nurturing the next generation of designers, developers, and digital professionals. By building opportunities locally, ForthFocus aims to create not only digital solutions but a thriving tech ecosystem in its own backyard.

Recognized Industry Partnerships

ForthFocus has built strong relationships with leading global platforms, holding official partner or affiliate status with several respected industry names:

- Kinsta - Agency Partner

- Ecwid - Agency Partner

- PayU - Certified Partner

- Razorpay - Official Partner

- BigRock - Hosting & Domain Partner

- Automattic - Affiliate Partner (the parent company behind WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, and more)

These partnerships allow ForthFocus to deliver secure, integrated, and performance-optimized solutions for clients across the globe.

About ForthFocus

ForthFocus is a digital solutions agency based in Kundapura, Karnataka. Since 2015, the company has delivered expert services in WordPress Development, Branding, Hospitality Technology, eCommerce, and Digital Marketing, with over 350 clients across 8+ countries. ForthFocus is a proud contributor to the WordPress open-source movement and actively supports community-driven initiatives through its work and values.

Website: www.forthfocus.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forthfocusgroup/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/forthfocusgroup

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/forthfocus-group

X: https://x.com/forthfocusgroup

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor