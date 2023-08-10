Fortius Infocom Private Limited Receives Award for Excellence in Cloud Telephone by Fever FM

In remarkable recognition of its exemplary achievements, Fortius Infocom Private Limited, a leading Advertising Cloud Telephonic and Bulk Service provider was honoured with an award for Excellence in Cloud Telephone by Fever FM, where Fortius Infocom’s cutting-edge solutions to businesses and consumers were celebrated and acknowledged in the Presence of Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh.

The company’s superior collaborative and seamless communication services have added another achievement to its success. This recent milestone follows Fortius Infocom’s prestigious bag of achievements, showcasing the company’s unwavering commitment to accomplishment and excellence.

During the award ceremony, the esteemed Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh adorned the stage to honour Fortius Infocom’s incredible success in Cloud Telephone services. The ceremony was graced with motivating speeches, highlighting the credibility of the winners and how their determination has helped them climb the ladder of success.

Coming back to the award, the award for Excellence in Cloud Telephone by Fever FM is an accolade to honour the outstanding achievements of exceptional business communication services offered by the company in various domains. Fortius Infocom was honoured with the award for consistently exhibiting unparalleled innovation, excellence, and resilience to meet customers’ rapidly growing demands.

Addressing this award, the company’s Founder, Harshit Srivastava, shared in an interview with us, “As a top-notch business communications service provider, Fortius Infocom is focused on delivering innovative and reliable communication solutions to its valuable customers. We have established ourselves as a trusted partner for all your communication needs. Receiving this award has become a tremendous source of inspiration, motivating us to persist and strive to even greater heights.”

Fortius Infocom has elevated the reputation of India’s Cloud Telephone services worldwide throughout the company’s years of relentless pursuits and diligent efforts of excellence. The company’s strong commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has positioned Fortius Infocom as a benchmark of excellence in the business communication industry. Consequently, Fortius Infocom has emerged as a frontrunner in the country’s economic development as it continues to advance business communication services in India.

Fortius Infocom has been instrumental for businesses and consumers across the nation. The company has helped customers nationwide establish great communication with their clients with its efficient and affordable Cloud Telephone, Two-Factor Authentication, and Bulk SMS services.

Since the company’s inception by the Founder in 2014, the company has experienced inevitable success. It has emerged as a prominent market leader in Cloud Telephone services under the dynamic leadership and guidance of its Founder, Harshit Srivastava. Fuelled by an innovative mindset and unwavering passion for excellence, Mr. Harshit Srivastava has masterfully steered Fortius Infocom Private Limited to unprecedented success, establishing it as a dominant force in the business world.

“At Fortius Infocom Private Limited, we are proud to be associated with some of the leading organisations in the industry, and we will continue to work towards making a difference in the network with our exceptional service, value, support, and budget-friendly approach,” finished the Founder.

