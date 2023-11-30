Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare professionals 2023 to set Dubai sands on fire

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 30: Entrepreneur Madhurima Nigam of Andromeda Productions, in collaboration with Jiiber Jaber Entertainment, unveils the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare Professionals 2023 in Dubai, offering a fresh approach to recognize the global efforts of healthcare professionals. The event, scheduled in Dubai's vibrant atmosphere, breaks away from traditional corporate award norms, emphasizing a recognition process led by a global jury and nominations.

In accordance with the Dubai Healthcare Authority, the event features a panel of renowned doctors and surgeons presenting lectures on Healthcare Trends of 2024 on December 9th, with attendees receiving certified credits from the Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA).

Aptly called Bab Al Najma, the Gateway to the Stars, the awards ceremony at Al Sahara Desert Resort on December 10th promises a unique experience under the Dubai stars. The diverse cultural showcase includes performances by international and Bollywood talents like Meet Bros, DJ Sunny Leone, A Band of Boys, Krushna Abhishek, Rajeev Thakur, Vipul Roy, Moroccan Iraqi singing sensation Shatha Hassoun, and international performers like Liyah Creative.

Madhurima Nigam states, "Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for attendees, providing a lasting memory for the audience and a cherished moment for the awardees."

