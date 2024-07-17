Foster Reads celebrates Love and Landscape: “Unbound Love” by Ratnojyoti took a flight to Aerocity

New Delhi (India), July 17: Under the warm lights of Lemon Tree Premier, Aerocity, literature enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the launch of Ratnojyoti’s latest masterpiece, “Unbound Love” published by NuVoice Press, distributed Pan India by Simon and Schuster. The much-anticipated event organised by “Foster Reads” promised a captivating journey into the depths of romance and human emotion.

The event was graced by the presence of two celebrated literary figures, Akshat Gupta and Kevin Missal, both bestselling authors in their own right. Their participation added a touch of prestige and inspiration, setting the perfect tone for an evening dedicated to the beauty of storytelling.

“Unbound Love” is a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of love, loss, and redemption. Ratnojyoti's evocative prose has already garnered praise from critics and readers alike, making this launch a highly anticipated affair in the literary community.

“Embark on a journey of love, loss, and guilt”

The evening commenced with an introduction by the author, Ratnojyoti, who shared heartfelt insights into the inspiration behind the book. This was followed by a panel discussion featuring the chief guests, Akshat Gupta and Kevin Missal, who engaged in an enlightening conversation about the evolving landscape of romance literature in India. Their reflections on the themes of “Unbound Love” provided the audience with a deeper understanding of the book’s significance.

A highlight of the event was the book discussion and the questions that followed, where Ratnojyoti brilliantly answered questions around “Unbound Love,” talking more about the storytelling. Guests had the opportunity to interact with the author, get their copies signed, and share their own experiences and perspectives on love and literature. As the evening drew to a close, the ambiance was filled with conversations, laughter, and a shared appreciation for the written word. The event was a resounding success, marking the beginning of what promises to be a memorable journey for “Unbound Love.”

Can you ever forget someone you loved? In the snow-capped mountains of Arunachal, lives an ordinary Hindu boy named Gautam. He joins a Convent School and befriends Mary, a shy Christian girl. Soon, Gautam and Mary fall in love.

But Gautam moves away—leaving her behind with promises of a better future.

Temper and morals loosened by alcohol, Gautam commits an unforgivable deed. When he comes back to his senses, Mary is nowhere to be found.

Devastated and guilty, he begins a desperate search for her. But what fate awaited Mary after that tragic day? Will Gautam's quest lead him back to Mary or towards more heartbreaking truths?

“Unbound Love” by Ratnojyoti is now available at major bookstores and online retailers. Don't miss out on this beautiful tale that is sure to resonate with readers of all ages.

About the Author:

Ratna Jyoti Dutta was born in India and was raised at Himalayan foothills among the indigenous tribal population bordering China. He is a civil engineer working in a government department who still conjures the dreamy ambience of a perfect natural setting seen more than fifty years ago, of pristine human values.

