Fostering community links, Ritvik Modi strengthens Delhi World Public School, Kolkata’s ties with CII-YI, Round Table India, Rotary and Lions Clubs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31: Leading the charge of this socio-educational marvel is Ritvik Modi, Vice President of Operations at Delhi World Public School, Kolkata. A dynamic and enterprising young individual, Modi holds a Bachelor's in Science degree in Business Management from Brunel University London and aspires to pursue an MBA at the esteemed London Business School. Promoting active community involvement, the school led by Mr. Modi has established collaborations with esteemed organizations such as CII-YI, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs, and Round Table India, fostering a strong sense of social responsibility.

Delhi World Public School, Kolkata, champions a forward-looking educational approach, empowering students to embrace digital innovations and adopt emerging technologies, fostering a culture of lifelong learning. Providing day boarding facilities and aligned with the CBSE curriculum, the school, founded in 2021, already boasts an impressive student cohort of 300. With spacious classrooms and a student-to-teacher ratio of 15:1, the institution prioritizes a nurturing educational environment.

Reflecting on this transformative journey, Modi shares, "Creating A Modern & An Affordable School in Kolkata has been a privilege and a dream realized. We are committed to shaping young minds, guided by the belief that our educators are pillars of strength, imparting not only knowledge but also values."

Modi's strategic acumen has provided essential guidance to the school's daily operations and educational initiatives. His comprehensive viewpoint emphasizes nurturing each child's growth, imparting quality education for forthcoming generations, and nurturing the development of global citizens. With an eye towards sustainability, his vision extends to transforming the campus into a fully sustainable structure by 2025, incorporating rainwater harvesting and solar energy utilization.

His journey commenced by contributing to his family's enterprise in Infrastructure & Mining, working his way up from the grassroots level. Presently, he plays a pivotal role in the school's expansion, overseeing vital aspects such as finance, admissions, and marketing. The school's remarkable progress during the pandemic, which involved completing a sprawling 1,10,000 sq. ft. campus within a year, stands as a testament to his resilience and determination.

The DWPS Foundation, the driving force behind the school's mission, envisions an educational landscape anchored in excellence, social service, and human values. Their commitment lies in providing quality education for all, fostering global citizenship, and nurturing a culture of respect and dignity. This noble manifesto embodies the principles that drive Delhi World Public School, Kolkata, to be a catalyst for transformation in India's educational panorama.

As the sun sets on the conventional educational horizon, Delhi World Public School, Kolkata, rises as a radiant star, illuminating the path towards a future characterized by comprehensive learning, innovation, and boundless potential.

