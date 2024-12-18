FOSTIIMA Business School Hosts MARGDARSHAK 3.0, Celebrating HR Excellence with Dr. Shashi Tharoor

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: FOSTIIMA Business School successfully hosted the much-awaited Margdarshak Awards 3.0 at the prestigious PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, bringing together some of the brightest minds and luminaries in the HR fraternity. Instituted in the memory of the founding faculty of IIM-Ahmedabad, the awards recognize and celebrate individuals who have transformed India Inc.'s HR landscape and elevated it to the international stage.

The evening was graced by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, who presented the awards and delivered an inspiring keynote speech. Dr. Tharoor emphasized the role of visionary leadership in shaping a future-ready workforce and applauded FOSTIIMA for their consistent efforts in promoting innovation and excellence in the field of human resources. (Insert his quote here once received.)

Jury Panel and Advisory Council

This year's awards were judged by an eminent jury, including industry stalwarts like:

* Padma Bhushan K. V. Kamath, Chairperson - NaBFID and BRICS Bank

* Padma Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, InfoEdge

* Vinita Bali, Renowned Business Leader

* Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India

* Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman, Hindustan Unilever

* S. Y. Siddiqui, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki

* Kiran Karnik, Thought Leader and Author

Addressing to all the guests & participants, Dr. Shashi Tharoor said, "I am thrilled to be part of the third edition of the FOSTIIMA Business School's MARGDARSHAK Awards, established four years ago in honor of the founding faculty of the esteemed Indian Institute of Management. The core objective of an MBA degree remains to deepen the understanding of business dynamics across industries, market mechanisms, and the global economy. India, now emerging as a global hub for entrepreneurship, proudly holds the position of the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. With over 140,000 startups and more than 140 unicorns in leading sectors like FinTech, e-commerce, and healthcare, their combined valuation exceeds $500 billion."

"MBA education is not just about acquiring knowledgeit's about embracing the ethos of leadership, a quality emphasized by one of today's awardees and central to FOSTIIMA's mission. Today, MBA graduates have an abundance of career opportunities. Beyond seeking jobs, many are leaping to create jobs and drive innovation as entrepreneurs." Dr. Tharoor added.

On the success of the MARGDARSHAK 3.0, Anil Somani, Chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School, Delhi, said, "It's our honor to welcome all of you as our distinguished guests to this felicitation ceremony of the MARGDARSHAK 3.0. FOSTIIMA, an acronym for Friends of 73 and was founded by seven alumni of IIM Ahmedabad. The management of FOSTIIMA is also run by alumni of IIM-A. We started FOSTIIMA with the objective of giving back because we realized that we owe our success to our alma mater, i.e., the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, and the value of work by founding faculty. An institution is remembered by each alumni, but faculty is often forgotten. So as a mark of tribute to this faculty, we started the MARGDARSHAK Awards with this noble intent. The MARGDARSHAK Awards are unique in the sense that one institution is honoring the memory of the faculty of another parent institution, which makes these awards different. The jury deliberates over every candidate and makes it very certain that only the deserving candidates are given an award. Our advisory council is the senior and expert HR professionals who have guided us throughout the journey of the MARGDARSHAK Awards and also provided required inputs to the jury."

Prof. Anil Somani, Prof. Gautam Kaul, Prof. Sunil Kala, Prof. Rajeeva Kansal, Dr. Subhash Kakkar and other senior faculty of FOSTIIMA Business School among others attended the Award Distribution Ceremony.

About FOSTIIMA Business School

FOSTIIMA Business School, founded by IIM-A alumni, is committed to delivering world-class management education and nurturing future business leaders. Margdarshak Awards is a testament to the institute's dedication to fostering excellence and innovation in the HR domain.

