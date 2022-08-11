Founded by Siddhant Dattatray Deshpute, Cyanmart being one revolutionary platform for all customers needs

August 11: The Covid-19 Pandemic was harsh on the human race but if we see the other side of the coin, it compelled the world to grow digitally and invent various forms of convenient living. The virtual world has saved people’s time to travel to different places in search of the best brands and apparels as one can get their hands on them while sitting in their own space of comfort.

Catering to people’s immediate needs, Cyanmart has come to limelight being people’s one pit stop for all of their necessities. You can order anything- from branded clothes and accessories to the latest tech products and home essentials using your mobile phone or laptop, Cyanmart has got you covered.

Cyanmart aims to cover various directions of your life so that you can acquire the best high quality products that elevate your lifestyle and also broaden your taste. While Fashion apparels can highlight your style quotient, home decor products can get your house organised and give you an environment which suits you.

Founded by Mr. SIDDHANT DATTATRAY DASHPUTE on 5th March 2021 Cyanmart is headquartered in Pimpalner. It has grown tremendously in the last few years. Since 2015, their main focus is always on making Cyanmart, the best version of itself so that it’s the first choice of the customers.

In Spite of various struggles, Cyanmart has always kept the demands of the customers as their priority and that is the main reason to establish an online portal for everything. Cyanmart has eased the customer’s networking relationship between the wholesaler or the retailer.

This brand is revolutionary in terms of online shopping, and it gives you a lot of variety at a very reasonable price. It also gives an edge to the retailers or businesses owners as they can directly buy bulk orders for groceries or fashion here without the troublesome process of middlemen.

Cyanmart has everything your home needs and more! You can choose from various grocery products, including staples such as rice & pulses, beverages like coffee & soft drinks, cleaning materials, and the finest products. In addition, you can find a variety of fashion products in categories such as Men’s wear, Women’s wear, Footwear, or Kid’s wear. You can quickly grow your business with our sizable wholesale or retail market online.

For More Details Connect on:

https://www.cyanmart.in/ https://www.facebook.com/Cyanmart.ind

Customer Care Support: 9809898794

Founded: 05/03/2021

CEO: MR.SIDDHANT D DASHPUTE

Headquarter: PIMPALNER-424306 MH INDIA

Founders: MR.DATTATRAY BAPU DASHPUTE, MR.SIDDHANT D DASHPUTE

REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS:

CYANAMRT PRIVATE LIMITED

C/O DATTATRAY BAPU DASHPUTE

SANJAY NAGAR TAL SAKRI,

PIMPALNER, MAHARASHTRA 424306

CIN: U51909MH2021PTC356395

+91 098098 98794

support@cyanmart.in

