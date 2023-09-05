Founder and CEO of O2B Technologies, Mannan, Attends and Shines at the BRICS Business Summit

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 5: O2B Technologies is delighted to announce a significant achievement for its distinguished Founder and CEO, Manish Mannan.

Mannan was recently honored with an exclusive invitation to participate in the prestigious BRICS Business Summit. This remarkable acknowledgment underscores his outstanding contributions to the technology sector.

Under Mannan's visionary leadership, O2B Technologies has solidified its position as an industry leader, providing state-of-the-art solutions and transformative technologies to businesses worldwide. His unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence has propelled O2B Technologies to new heights, earning global recognition for its role in digital transformation and technological advancement.

The BRICS Business Summit serves as an influential platform, uniting influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This summit is a vital forum for fostering collaboration, discussing ground breaking ideas, and exploring new avenues for economic growth and partnership among these emerging economies.

Sharing his thoughts on this prestigious achievement, Mannan expressed, "I am truly humbled and honored to be invited to the BRICS Business Summit. Representing O2B Technologies on this global stage is a privilege, and I am excited to join fellow leaders from around the world to explore ways to drive sustainable economic growth and technological innovation."

The BRICS Business Summit has provided valuable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of technology adoption, allowing O2B Technologies to tailor its products and services to cater to these dynamic markets. Mannan described the experience as "truly enriching."

O2B Technologies, a pioneering software company, is widely recognized for delivering cutting-edge business management solutions for all industries through open-source technologies. Founded with a mission to provide forward-thinking and economically viable business management solutions, the company specializes in harnessing the potential of open-source software to develop highly efficient Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems that empower businesses to streamline their operations.

What sets O2B Technologies apart is its unique approach to utilizing open-source technologies, including the widely used open-source platform for ERP and CRM. This approach allows for customization, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making O2B Technologies a pivotal force in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions industry, contributing significantly to advancements and innovations in the field.

Over the years, O2B Technologies has built a robust client base, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to larger corporations seeking comprehensive business management solutions and related IT services. The successful implementation of the ERP solution for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) across 170 branches exemplifies O2B Technologies' ability to tackle complex challenges with precision, showcasing its dedication to efficiency and effectiveness.

Mannan also shared the company's future plans, stating, "O2B Technologies will continue to enhance its existing products and innovate solutions to maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic ERP market. We aim to expand our global presence by targeting new markets and regions, tailoring our products to meet localized requirements, and developing specialized solutions for distinct industries.”

Founder and CEO of O2B Technologies, Manish Mannan, possesses an extensive professional background spanning over a decade, with a wealth of experience in diverse fields. Recognized as a highly experienced professional, Manish consistently upholds the values of dependability and ethical conduct while delivering innovative solutions that drive business expansion.

With a robust technical foundation, Manish boasts a comprehensive skill set that extends across various platforms, including Windows, Unix, and Linux operating systems. He demonstrates fluency in an impressive array of 13 scripting and programming languages, encompassing C, C++, VB 6.0, Python, Java, and SQL, among others. His expertise extends to a profound comprehension of developer applications, tools, methodologies, and industry best practices. Notably, he possesses in-depth knowledge of object-oriented design (OOD), client/server architecture, and self-test automation.

O2B Technologies takes this opportunity to extend heartfelt congratulations to Manish Mannan on his well-deserved recognition. The company remains unwavering in its mission to harness technology for positive transformation and pioneering innovation within the business realm.

For more information about O2B Technologies, Please visit:- https://www.o2btechnologies.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor