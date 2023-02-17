Founder of  Care Takers Exterior & Interior, Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom honoured with the Gau Bharat Bharti Award by the Governor, expresses gratitude!

New Delhi (India), February 17: Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom, the founder of Care Takers Exterior & Interior, has been reaping the fruits of years of hard work and passion as he gets honoured left, right, and centre.

First, the Maharashtra Society Welfare Association recognized Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt Ltd’s outstanding performance in building repairs and restoration and their skills to re-establish aesthetic values of building structures and awarded Mr Mustafa Yusufali Gom with Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar 2023. The award was bestowed by Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Marathi Language. MahaSeWA -Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association and Red Ant streamed the prestigious and esteemed award ceremony on January 29 at Hyatt Centric, Juhu, in Mumbai.

This award is a validation of the services rendered by Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt Ltd under the guidance of Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom. Care Takers Exterior and Interior aim to achieve a high standard of economically viable and equipped with scaffolding, mechanical platforms, hoists, power mixers, and mixing trays. Hammers upgraded to enable higher operating efficiency.

Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom was simultaneously honoured with a doctorate owing to his immense thought leadership. Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management (IEMS) conferred the doctorate to Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom for his experience of 30 years in the repair restoration and maintenance industry and his tremendous work in restoring more than 500 Buildings across Mumbai City.

On 14th February, Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom was honoured with the Gau Bharat Bharti by The Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The award was a part of the Rashtriya Sewa Samman 2023.

Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom sends his gratitude and deepest regards to the Raj Bhawan for this honour and promises to abide by the responsibility placed on him.

Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom expresses his gratitude and says, “I am deeply honoured to have been bestowed such high honours and recognitions upon me. I am grateful that my services and thoughts have deeply helped society. I shall strive to live up to this honour and continue serving the society for its greater enrichment!”

