Founders Under 40 Who Are Building the Next Big Thing

New Delhi [India], June 27: A new generation of visionary founders under 40 is rewriting the rules of innovation across industries—from AI and climate tech to health, finance, and fashion. These entrepreneurs blend purpose with profitability, scaling startups that address real-world problems with cutting-edge solutions. Whether revolutionizing mobility, redefining sustainable fashion, or transforming access to healthcare, these dynamic leaders are pushing boundaries and attracting global attention. Their fearless approach, digital-first thinking, and commitment to impact make them the trailblazers to watch as they shape the future of business and society. The next big thing is already in motion.

Kunal Maheshwari, Chief Growth Officer & Co-Founder of Softlink Global

Kunal Maheshwari is the Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder at Softlink Global, the company behind Logi-Sys—the most technologically advanced and easy-to-use connected ERP platform for freight and logistics. Driving global expansion across the Americas, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Kunal is leading Softlink's transformation into the world's most valuable freight technology company. Trusted by over 10,000 logistics businesses in 50+ countries, Logi-Sys is reshaping how freight forwarders manage operations, finance, and compliance with unmatched simplicity and intelligence. Kunal combines product vision with customer empathy, focusing on scalable innovation, intuitive design, and deep automation, making him one of the top young leaders powering the next wave of global logistics disruption.

Dr. Vassundara Nattes, Founder of Aeliuscity HR Solutions Pvt Ltd

Dr. Vassundara Nattes is a trailblazing first-generation tech entrepreneur with over 16 years of expertise in industry leadership, business development, and performance marketing. An engineering graduate and rank holder from Anna University, she is the Founder and Managing Director of Aeliuscity HR Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Her leadership extends across global platforms as the Global Director at the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), Strategic Advisor and Partner at Freedygo, and Director at both the India-EU and India-Africa Trade Councils. Dr. Nattes has been recognized for her remarkable contributions with prestigious honors, including Forbes India 40 Under 40 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

A TEDx speaker and multi-faceted personality, she is also a trained classical artist, a passionate athlete, and an active social advocate committed to community development and women empowerment.

Valencio Rodrigues, Founder of Ride91

Mission: Decarbonising Bharat

He left behind the calm of Goa to build in the heat of Ahmedabad — not for comfort, but for change. With no funding and no safety net, Valencio Rodrigues started Ride91 on belief alone.

Belief that India's streets can be electric. That drivers deserve future security. That courage can build what capital cannot.

Ride91 is still small, but every ride is a step toward a cleaner, fairer Bharat.

Ride91 is the future. It's the startup India needs to succeed — and it's up to all of us to make it happen. For Bharat.

Himanshu Kedia, Founder of Mansa Automation

Himanshu Kedia, founder of Mansa Automation, is a visionary entrepreneur reshaping the electric vehicle (EV) landscape. Alongside co-founder Sahil Kedia, he built a vast network of 150+ showrooms across India. In 2024, a factory fire destroyed years of work, but Himanshu's resilience turned the crisis into an opportunity. Within six months, he rebuilt operations and scaled monthly sales from 10 to over 1,000 scooters. His journey reflects the true spirit of entrepreneurship: driven by purpose, patience, and belief. A curious and committed engineer at heart, Himanshu is passionate about developing impactful products that serve both society and the environment.

Virkaran Singh, Founder of It's Spotlight

At the forefront of innovation in outdoor advertising, It's Spotlight is redefining how brands connect with urban audiences. Launched by 23-year-old entrepreneur Virkaran Singh, the AI-powered DOOH startup made a bold debut by taking over digital screens at CP.67 Mall, Punjab. With real-time analytics, audience insights, and dynamic creative adaptation, It's Spotlight turns every screen into an intelligent, interactive brand experience. From QR-based engagement to measurable impressions, the platform offers brands unmatched precision and transparency. Backed by Virkaran's creative leadership and a vision for smarter media, It's Spotlight is set to expand across high-footfall urban hubs through 2025 and beyond.

Esha Shah Vora, Co-Founder & Creative Director of Maisha Lifestyle

Esha Shah Vora is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Maisha Lifestyle, an Ahmedabad-based accessory brand known for its eco-friendly handbags and bohemian designs. Passionate about sustainability and innovation, Esha leads Maisha in creating handcrafted products made from cotton, jute, and minimal vegan leather, supporting local artisans and traditional weaving techniques. Her efforts to blend style with purpose have earned recognition in Elle India, YourStory, Mashable India, and PinkVilla, along with podcast features. Through Maisha, Esha inspires small businesses to harness their potential while championing ethical fashion and conscious consumerism in India's evolving retail landscape.

Shreedha Singh, Founder & CEO of The Ayurveda Co

After battling a chronic skin condition for nearly four years with little relief from modern medicine, Shreedha Singh found lasting healing through Ayurveda in just six months. This life-changing experience led her, along with Param, to launch Khadi Essentials in 2019 and later The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C) to make Ayurveda a modern lifestyle choice. With a young, dynamic team of 60+ Tacstars, T.A.C is on a mission to bring Ayurveda into every Indian household. Guided by values of purity, innovation, and purpose, Shreedha champions shared growth, girl child education, and animal welfare—leading with curiosity, perfection, and heartfelt conviction.

Nidhi Gautam Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of StyloBug

StyloBug is a fashion brand designed for adorable kids and the parents who lovingly chase comfort and style. From ethnic wear to casuals, party outfits, and accessories, StyloBug offers a wide range of children's clothing crafted with the finest fabrics, elegant designs, and perfect fits without the heavy price tag. The brand believes that when kids feel good in what they wear, their joy is truly magical. As CEO, Nidhi Gautam Tripathi says, “Only a mother's touch is more comfortable than our offerings.” At StyloBug, we don't just dress kids we help parents create picture-perfect moments.

