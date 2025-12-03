Four labour codes a 'game changer' for industry and workforce: FICCI President

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], December 3 : The implementation of four labour codes, consolidating 29 existing laws, represents a transformative reform for Indian industry and workers, according to Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman of RPG Group and President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

In an exclusive interview, Goenka described the long-awaited labour codes as "excellent for the industry, for the workforce," highlighting multiple benefits, including simplified compliance, easier workforce migration, enhanced safety and security protections, improved retirement benefits, and provisions enabling women to work night shifts.

"The benefits are extremely high for businesses. It's a simplification of ease of doing business and an important step and a lot of clarity on the way forward as well," he said.

Addressing the ongoing debate sparked by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's advocacy for extended working hours similar to China's 9-9-6 model, Goenka struck a balanced tone.

"I think to be successful, one has to work hard, work long hours, and put in a lot of effort. However, I think there is a balance to life, and I think that too should be respected by corporates as well," he said, adding that the decision ultimately depends on individual ambition while acknowledging that achieving business success requires hard work.

While praising recent reforms in income tax, GST, and labour laws as positive steps toward deregulation and simplification, Goenka outlined additional areas requiring government attention.

The FICCI chief called for reforms in other factors of production, particularly energy and land, noting that while progress has been made on labour reforms, more work is needed in these critical sectors.

"We would say that on energy and on land reform, there is something that more work can be done, and we look forward to working with the government on that front," Goenka stated.

He particularly emphasised the need for greater uniformity in the ease of doing business across states. While acknowledging the central government's positive reform agenda, including its high-level task force and the Rs 1 lakh crore research and development outlay under the National Manufacturing Mission, Goenka stressed the importance of state-level action.

"We would recommend more action on the state side. While the centre is very positive in terms of reform, at the state level, how can we see more uniformity, more action in terms of ease of doing business?" he said, suggesting that measures like self-certification could be adopted more widely.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor