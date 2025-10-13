Foxconn commits Rs 15,000 cr in investments and high value jobs: Tamil Nadu Govt

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Electronics giant Foxconn has announced a major investment of Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu to expand its advanced technology manufacturing operations.

The move marks a significant step in strengthening Foxconn's long-term partnership with the southern state and is expected to generate 14,000 high-value jobs, primarily for engineering graduates and skilled youth, Guidance Tamil Nadu posted on social media 'X'.

'Guidance' is the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation.

The announcement came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with a Foxconn delegation led by Robert Wu, the company's India Representative and senior global executive. The meeting, held in the presence of Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, reaffirmed Foxconn's growing trust in Tamil Nadu's industrial ecosystem and its role in India's technology manufacturing push.

In a statement shared by Rajaa, the state confirmed that Foxconn will establish India's first-ever "Foxconn Desk" at Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's investment promotion agency. The desk will serve as a dedicated coordination point to fast-track projects, facilitate investor engagement, and ensure mission-mode execution across ongoing and future operations.

Rajaa said on X, "Yet another major boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector as Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal met with Foxconn's India Representative, Mr. Robert Wu, to reaffirm their deep trust in Tamil Nadu with substantial investment commitments. Foxconn will bring its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration and AI-led advanced tech operations to Tamil Nadu."

The expansion is part of Foxconn's next phase of growth in India, shifting from assembly-based operations to technology-led production and innovation.

The Industries Minister also noted, "The first-ever Foxconn Desk in India will ensure seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution! We are setting the stage for #DravidianModel 2.0."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor