Foxconn to build Nvidia GB300-powered data center in Taiwan next year

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Foxconn on Friday said it will build a data center in Taiwan in the first half of 2026 using Nvidia's new GB300 NVL72 platform, positioning the facility as the country's largest AI supercomputing hub, Focus Taiwan reported.

At a forum held during Hon Hai Tech Day, Neo Yao, CEO of the company's AI-infrastructure arm Visionbay.ai, said the center will have 27 megawatts of capacity and be the first in Asia to adopt the GB300 platform. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd is known globally as Foxconn.

He added that the project is central to the firm's push into "sovereign AI," or the ability to develop and govern AI systems using domestic data, infrastructure and talent.

Yao said Foxconn has already deployed four AI server racks equipped with Nvidia's GB200 GPU systems and plans to install 144 GB300 platforms at the new site next year as its AI roadmap accelerates.

Visionbay.ai describes itself as a trusted Nvidia Cloud Partner and says it is deepening collaboration with Nvidia to build next-generation AI infrastructure across Asia.

At the same forum, Alexis Bjorlin, Nvidia's vice president of cloud operations, said Taiwan's more than 1.6 million small and medium-sized enterprises are seeking to upgrade their production technologies, and the local data center will provide domestic computing power while reducing cybersecurity risks associated with relying on overseas resources.

Earlier Friday, Foxconn said it will also cooperate with OpenAI and Alphabet's Intrinsic on AI-related projects in the United States as part of its broader "3 plus 3" diversification strategy.

The strategy covers three emerging industries electric vehicles, robots, and digital health care which the company said it is developing via AI, semiconductor, and communications technologies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor