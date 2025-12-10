Foxtale Evolves Into a House of Brands; Introduces Hula Hoop by Foxtale, Following ₹700-Crore Topline GMV Milestone

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Foxtale, one of India's fastest-growing beauty and personal care companies, today announced the launch of its new brand, Hula Hoop by Foxtale- a science-first bodycare line built on advanced formulations, clinically backed ingredients and high-performance sensorial experiences. With this launch, Foxtale takes a major strategic step forward, marking its transition into a House of Brands and expanding its footprint beyond its flagship skincare portfolio. The new science-driven bodycare brand strengthens Foxtale's evolution into a category-defining House of Brands and channels existing clinical formulation expertise to the underserved bodycare category.

Recognising the rapid rise in demand for targeted, problem-solving bodycare, Hula Hoop by Foxtale focuses on delivering derm-grade solutions for concerns such as body acne, pigmentation, keratosis pilaris, dryness and overall skin health. The brand blends Foxtale's science-led formulation ethos with a playful identity, aiming to bring 'serious science with a fun twist' to a category that has long lacked innovation. Merging high science with high spirits, Hula Hoop by Foxtale channels R&D capabilities, category building and the deep science spine of the parent brand, and solves for a new generation of consumers and the often overlooked below-the-neck category.

Foxtale's expansion into a House-of-Brands structure is supported by its strong business momentum. Over the past year, the company has recorded a burgeoning 250% year-on-year growth, backed by strong customer metrics and trust, with a repeat purchase of 50% on their D2C website. This growth has paved the way for Foxtale to diversify into adjacent categories and build a multi-brand portfolio focused on science-led innovation.

On the launch, Romita Mazumdar- Founder & CEO of Foxtale & Hula Hoop by Foxtale, says, "With Hula Hoop by Foxtale, we're entering a new chapter in our journey. This is not just about launching a new brand; it's about building a portfolio that can meet the evolving needs of consumers across multiple categories. Our ambition is to create category-defining brands rooted in efficacy, scientific rigour and customer obsession."

At launch, Hula Hoop will introduce 4hero products ranging from INR 329 to INR 649, including Brightening Body Wash, Exfoliating Body Wash, Brightening Body Lotion and Exfoliating Body Scrub, each formulated to address the unique biology of body skin. The brand will be available on its D2C website and also across channels like Nykaa, Amazon and Quick Commerce platforms too, starting 9th December, with plans for wider retail expansion in the coming months.

"Our vision is to build brands that are scientifically advanced, culturally relevant and accessible at scale. Hula Hoop represents our commitment to innovation and our long-term goal of shaping the future of beauty and personal care in India," adds Romita Mazumdar.

Foxtale's strong performance over the past year reflects the momentum behind its science-first portfolio and growing consumer trust. The company is on track to close the year at an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of INR 700 crores+ in GMV, driven by sustained demand across digital and retail channels. With operational efficiencies improving and repeat rates strengthening, Foxtale projects achieving profitability by next year, marking a significant milestone in its scale-up journey. This robust financial trajectory provides a solid foundation for the company's transition into a House of Brands and its continued expansion into high-potential categories.

Led by visionary founder Romita Mazumdar, Hula Hoop by Foxtale is India's first fun'ctional body care brand bridging the gap between derm-grade solutions and a vibrant, dopamine-rich brand world. Hula Hoop is designed to be the "Life of the Party" in your bathroom. Born from Foxtale's R&D spine, it's the House of Brands' bold next chapter.

