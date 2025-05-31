FPI net investment in May surged to record high of Rs 19860 crore, highest in 2025: NSDL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Foreign investment in Indian markets reached a record high in May 2025, according to data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

The net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows for the month stood at Rs 19,860 crore, making May the best-performing month so far this year in terms of foreign investment.

During the week from May 26 to May 30, foreign investors continued their buying spree with a net inflow of Rs 6,024.77 crore. The data showed that all trading days of the week witnessed positive inflows, except Friday, when there was a net outflow of Rs -1,758.23 crore.

Despite this strong monthly performance, the overall FPI investment in 2025 remains in negative territory. From January to May, the net outflows stand at Rs -92,491 crore. However, the sharp inflows seen in May are being viewed as a sign of a potential turnaround in foreign investor sentiment.

The recent rebound in FPI activity has been attributed to the weakness in the US dollar and the improving outlook of the Indian stock market.

India's strong economic fundamentals continue to attract global investors, even though FPI movements remain sensitive to global factors and external headwinds.

The year began on a cautious note, the positive momentum in May could mark the beginning of a trend reversal if global conditions remain stable.

In previous months' data also showed that FPIs had sold stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March. In January and February, they had sold equities worth Rs 78,027 crore and Rs 34,574 crore, respectively.

On Friday the last trading session of May, the Indian stock market ended slightly lower tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex closed 182 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 81,451.01, while the Nifty 50 settled 24,750.70, 83 points, or 0.33 per cent.

