FPIs infuse over Rs 1.71 lakh crore in India this year to date, IPOs surge: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 28 Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) in India reached Rs 3,39,066 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, underlining the resilience and attractiveness of the country’s financial landscape. In the current fiscal, FPIs have pumped in Rs 1,71,248 crore (year-to-date), according to the government.

As per NSDL data, foreign portfolio investors injected Rs 48,822 crore into Indian equities this month (till September 26). They have continued their inflows in the market buoyed by the recent US Fed rate cut.

India’s booming IPO market also stands as a testament to its economic strength, with multinational corporations such as Hyundai and LG now choosing to list in the country, according to a report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The number of initial public offerings (IPOs) rose by 66 per cent in FY24, from 164 in FY23 to 272 in FY24, while the amount raised increased by 24 per cent, from Rs 54,773 crore to Rs 67,995 crore during the same period.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), September is set to be the busiest month for IPOs in 14 years.

This shift reinforces India's growing significance within the global financial ecosystem. Rather than opting for outright buyouts, these corporations are increasingly seeking partnerships with local firms, recognising the strategic value of collaboration in India’s unique business environment.

“This trend reflects India’s evolution from being merely a market to a pivotal partner in shaping global business strategies, further cementing its role on the international stage,” the ministry said.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, saids recently that India is set for continuous growth for the next 30 years, owing to its demographic advantage and strategic positioning in the global economy.

As highlighted by Dimon, the growth potential of India is intricately linked to its liquidity and valuation dynamics.

With the world's fourth-largest stock market, India has seen daily average cash-trading levels surge threefold from pre-Covid levels.

As per the ministry, although foreign portfolio inflows have experienced a recent slowdown, India's high-yielding markets and robust growth potential continue to attract significant interest.

The retail sector's buying spree, fuelled by high liquidity, is expected to invite further foreign investments, as noted by Kevin Foley, JPMorgan’s global head of capital markets.

The report said that with a youthful population, a thriving digital economy, and an expanding manufacturing base, India is harnessing its demographic dividend and embracing innovation to drive sustainable economic development.

The country's diverse capabilities span multiple industries, including services, manufacturing, and technology, offering enormous opportunities for development, it added.

