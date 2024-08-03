FPIs pump in Rs 54,727 crore as staller India's growth outlook for FY25

New Delhi, Aug 3 The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 54,727 core in equity and debt in July as India's strong growth outlook for FY 2025.

An economic survey that was presented before the Union Budget this year projected India's growth rate to be at 6.5 to 7 per cent for 2024-25.

Market experts, citing the data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), said that FPIs have invested Rs 32,364 crore in equity and Rs 22,363 crore in debt in July.

For the full year-to-date, FPI investment in equity stands at Rs 35,565 crore in the country.

Experts cite three key reasons behind massive inflow: strong economic outlook, rate cut and government fiscal discipline.

Experts said: "FII flows into India should increase due to several factors. Firstly, India's economy is performing better than many global peers, making it an attractive destination for investors. Secondly, with the risk-free rate expected to come down in the USA, investors will likely seek better returns elsewhere, including India. Thirdly, the government's robust fiscal discipline could lead to a rating upgrade for India, enhancing its investment appeal."

FPIs activities are influenced by various factors like the performance of the global equity markets, the movement of dollar index, incremental geopolitical events, and opportunities in the Indian markets considering slightly elevated valuation levels.

Another expert said: "This resurgence can be attributed to a stable political environment, ongoing economic reforms, and appealing market valuations within India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor