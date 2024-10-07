Frammer AI, founded by ex NDTV team, raises USD 2mn seed investment from Lumikai

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Frammer AI, founded a little over a year ago by the former management team of NDTV, has announced a USD 2 million seed round investment from Lumikai. With advanced AI technology and proprietary training, the start-up provides an all-in-one platform that helps businesses create high-quality videos for social media.

Frammer has large clients in the India and the US, including The India Today Group, Zee News, and insurance giant Acko. The company has also just been named the AI content partner of Brightcove, a US-listed company which provides streaming services to thousands of publishers across the world.

Using custom training and the experience of its founders, Frammer AI delivers ready-to-publish content for social media. The start-up has been generating revenue for several months and is driving strong interest internationally, including from movie studios and Sports rights-holders.

Frammer was set up by Suparna Singh, ex CEO-President of NDTV, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, ex CTPO of NDTV, and Arijit Chatterjee, who was the Chief Strategy Officer at the TV network. With 30 years of experience in broadcasting and digital media, they've built an enterprise-grade AI studio that handles everything needed to create and distribute videos across social media platforms.

For every video, Frammer delivers a transcript and captions; it identifies the most engaging excerpts and turns them into short videos for different digital platforms; it also creates vertical video like Insta Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Short, engaging content is now a key marketing tool for large companies wanting to connect with their audience. But creating and posting videos on social media is a slow, complicated process, involving up to five people and several hours of effort for every video. And prosumer tools cannot accurately handle complex content. In contrast, with just one click, Frammer can convert a half-hour video into 35 short packages in approximately five minutes.

That's allowing Frammer to meet another major business need: creating compelling summaries of webinars and internal video conferences.

With traction growing significantly, Frammer will use its funding from Lumika to expand into Sports and Entertainment, increase its tech team to meet the needs of a growing and diverse client list and invest in data-training for its areas of focus.

Suparna Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Frammer AI, said "The need for - and interest in - short-form video has never been higher. We're thrilled to hear from clients that Frammer is creating larger audiences for them by utilizing all their video to its fullest potential. We've used all our experience and knowledge to train Frammer to deliver the most accurate results for complex content, and it's gratifying to see very effective results."

"We look forward to the journey with Frammer AI," said Salone Sehgal, Founding Partner at Lumikai. "As a leadership team, they have consistently driven businesses from inception to profitability and delivered shareholder value with pioneering content, product and media-tech solutions while leading NDTV. In a world where brands, enterprises, and media houses must consistently engage audiences through social media, Frammer AI's impressive client roster is testament to the value of their solution."

Lumikai is India's first dedicated interactive media and gaming VC with the ambition to pioneer, catalyze, and shape the future of interactive media in India. The fund invests in companies at the cross-section of technology, culture and new media. The leadership team combines decades of strategic experience and sector knowledge while leveraging all-star local and global networks to help propel founders to success.

Lumikai has already backed some of India's leading interactive media companies including, Elo Elo (India's #1 live social entertainment platform), Bombay Play (hyper-social, casual gaming studio from India for the world), All Star Games (casual sports gaming studio), Studio Sirah (mid-core strategy gaming studio), Supernova (real-time, interactive, personalized AI tutors disrupting edtech), Autovrse (India's fastest growing AR/VR company building solutions for industrial training), Vobble (India's first interactive audio platform for children), Mayhem Studios (building India's first AAA Battle Royale game) amongst others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor