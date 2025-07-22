Francesco Arezzo Takes Office as President of Rotary International

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 22: Francesco Arezzo, member of the Rotary Club of Ragusa, Italy, has officially begun his term as President of Rotary International for 2025-26. Subsequently, from India, K.P. Nagesh, Rotary Club of Bangalore Highgrounds, Karnataka, and M. Muruganandam, Rotary Club of Bhel City Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, have been appointed as RI Directors for a two-year term (2025-27).

Arezzo, a Rotary member for more than 30 years, will be the third Italian and the first from southern Italy to lead the global membership organization. During his term, Arezzo will focus on advancing Rotary's mission of unity and inclusion under the banner of 'Unite for Good', recognizing its profound relevance in today's world.

"Rotary's greatest strength lies in its ability to unite people of all cultures and generations through a shared commitment to doing good," said Arezzo. "As we look ahead, I am committed to building on this legacy - working together to advance peace, understanding, and opportunity around the world."

As head of Rotary's global network of 46,000 clubs, Arezzo will also oversee Rotary's top goal of eradicating polio. Alongside its Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners, Rotary has achieved a 99.9% reduction in polio cases, and contributed more than US$2.6 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children from this paralyzing disease.

Flt. Lt. K.P. Nagesh is a decorated Indian Air Force veteran, successful entrepreneur, and social changemaker. He joined Rotary as a member of his club in 1995. A trailblazing Rotarian and past District Governor, he is known for record-breaking membership growth and impactful service projects. In 2015-16, while serving as a district Governor, he led transformative initiatives that resulted in the addition of over 2,000 new members and the chartering of 52 new clubs, with a notable rise in women's participation.

"India is one of the strongest pillars of Rotary's global vision. From $6 million in fundraising a decade ago to $33 million in 2024 and growing, India is the second-largest global contributor. Our membership in India has more than doubled over the last decade, and we are on track to lead the world in numbers. Rotary's first Peace Center coming up at Symbiosis Pune is a powerful milestoneproof that India doesn't just contribute to global peace, we now host and shape it. Our focus for India is clear: scale our service projects, build trust with CSR partners, and transform underserved communities through health, education, water, environment, livelihoods, and peace. This is India's Rotary momentand we are ready to lead with purpose, transparency, and trust," said, K.P Nagesh, Rotary International Director (India), 2025-27

M Murganandam's Rotary journey began at just 16, when he joined Rotaract and participated in polio immunization drives in remote communities. A first-generation entrepreneur, educator, and social leader from Tamil Nadu, he has championed youth empowerment, skill development, and inclusive service across India. He went on to become one of the youngest district governors in 2016-17, leading record-setting initiatives recognized by Guinness World Records. His leadership has been marked by a strong focus on youth empowerment, literacy, health care, and women's safety.

"From leading one of the world's greatest public health victoriesbringing polio to the brink of eradicationto now confronting climate challenges, education gaps, and rising inequity, our commitment remains the same: to serve, to uplift, and to unite. Unite for Good is not just a themeit's a timely reminder that humanity is strongest when we act together. My vision is to make Rotary irresistible to the next generation by saying YES to youth leadership, YES to women at the forefront, and YES to safe, inclusive spaces for service. With India's unmatched energy and our 1:2:3 strategy for membership growth, we're poised to become Rotary's global heartbeatbolder, kinder, and built to last," said M. Muruganandam.

Rotary membersincluding those in nearly 4600 clubs in India, as well as throughout the worlddevelop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children, grow local economies, and protect the environment. More than US$5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation - Rotary's charitable arm that helps clubs work together to perform meaningful, impactful serviceto support these initiatives over the last 100 years.

