FranGlobal and WOW Burger Join Hands to Bring High-Protein Vegetarian Fast Food to India

New Delhi [India], December 18: With the demand for nutritious and wholesome food on the rise, FranGlobal has partnered with Hong Kong-based WOW Burger, Asia's first vertically integrated high-protein vegetarian fast-casual brand. This collaboration aims to introduce WOW Burger's innovative, protein-rich vegetarian menu to Indian consumers, redefining fast food with a focus on health and taste.

As the international business arm of Franchise India, Asia's leading franchising solutions provider, FranGlobal is committed to bringing world-class brands like WOW Burger to India, catering to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers.

WOW Burger has gained recognition for its ability to create delicious, high-protein vegetarian burgers that cater to a growing market of health-conscious individuals. The brand's mission is to make wholesome eating convenient, accessible, and enjoyable for all.

Gaurav Marya, Chairman of Franchise India, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "India is witnessing a shift in how consumers approach food. There's a growing interest in high-protein diets, especially among younger, health-focused audiences. WOW Burger's offerings meet this demand perfectly, combining taste, health, and convenience. This partnership is not just about food but about empowering consumers to make smarter dining choices."

Sunil Datwani, Co-Founder of WOW Burger, added: "Our goal at WOW Burger has always been to create meals that are both satisfying and nutritionally balanced. Our high-protein vegetarian burgers are crafted to deliver exceptional flavor and health benefits. India, with its strong vegetarian culture and rising interest in health-conscious food, is an exciting market for us. Partnering with Franchise India gives us the platform to make this vision a reality."

India's food industry is evolving, with more consumers seeking healthy and protein-rich alternatives to traditional fast food. WOW Burger's menu, featuring high-protein patties and nutrient-packed sides, is tailored to meet these preferences, offering a fresh and fulfilling experience.

WOW Burger's track record in its home market is impressive, having sold over 20,000 burgers during its first nine months of operations. During its pilot phase, the brand achieved a 55% sales growth and reached HKD 250,000 in monthly sales. Building on this success, WOW Burger plans to open outlets in cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, with a broader rollout across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

With FranGlobal's support, the brand aims to open over 100 outlets in the next five years, making high-protein vegetarian dining a key player in India's fast-food landscape.

