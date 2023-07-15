Frankfinn Institute Receives Three Awards at the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council - Annual Training Partner Meet 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 15: Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history today. At a glittering ceremony organised by Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on 14th July 2023, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received three awards - Training Partner Award for Highest Enrolment Student Paid Program, Training Partner Award for Highest Training Centre Affiliation and Special Recognition Award for Support and Commitment towards Skilling of Youth in Tourism & Hospitality Sector.

Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC and Dr. Suhas Deshmukh, Director, NCVET (National Council for Vocational Education & Training), handed over the prestigious awards to Anshul Gauba, Director - Sales and Operations, Frankfinn Group. Some of the other winners were Kamaxi Skills, Primero Skills and Training and the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM).

The Award is instituted to acknowledge the companies who have demonstrated and delivered outstanding performance in Skilling and Training. Frankfinn has previously received the "Best Training Partner" award from Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) three times in the years (2017-18), (2018-19) & (2021-22). This award is in recognition of the Quality Training being provided by the Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its training centres pan India, including the smaller cities.

Frankfinn has partnered with Air India to provide its students with detailed cabin service familiarisation. At the end of their training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India, adding to their credentials. All Frankfinn centres have state-of-the-art infrastructure, are fully air-conditioned and have high standards of hygiene. Frankfinn has highly experienced trainers from the industry who provide top-notch training to aspiring students. Frankfinn offers 11-month and 6-month Certificate courses that cover all the aspects of Cabin Crew & Hospitality training, including grooming, communication skills, personality development, swimming, aviation safety and customer service to the students. Frankfinn trains its students on the world’s leading computerized reservation systems, which are widely used in Airlines, Hotel and Travel Industries.

All Frankfinn courses are affiliated with NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) & THSC (Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council). Last financial year (2022-23) alone, almost 11000 students from Frankfinn got placements in the Aviation, Hospitality, Travel and Customer service industries. This is a proof of Frankfinn’s highest quality training delivery to its students. Frankfinn has repeatedly featured in the Limca Book of Records for the highest cabin crew placements, year after year. The highest salary package offered to Frankfinn students is Rs. 1 lac 75 thousand per month. Frankfinn is the recruitment partner for the Emirates Group, including Emirates Airline for the last 13 years.

Frankfinn has been awarded the ‘Best Air Hostess Training Institute’ for eleven years in a row (2011-2022). This indicates the excellent quality of training Frankfinn imparts. Frankfinn Institute has been awarded the Gold Award for "Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development" continuously for 4 years in a row (2016-2019) from Assocham. Frankfinn Institute has also received the award for "Best Aviation Training Institute-2021" at the Assocham Knowledge Management Virtual Meet and Awards on Leadership Excellence. Frankfinn Institute has been felicitated for "Outstanding Contribution in Cabin Crew Training" by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2019. In January 2022, Frankfinn was awarded as the “Best Institute in Placement” at the Assocham Education Excellence Summit cum Awards Ceremony.

