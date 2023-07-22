Free CIBIL score check on Bajaj Markets: an easy and simple way to check creditworthiness

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Individuals can now initiate a free CIBIL score check on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a metric that determines an applicant’s creditworthiness.

A CIBIL score varies between 300 and 900, and lenders consider a score of 750 or above as ideal. Having a high CIBIL score is important, as it serves as one of the essential criteria that lenders assess when reviewing loan applications.

On Bajaj Markets, one can easily carry a free CIBIL score check using the following steps:

- Step 1: Visit the official website, navigate to the ‘Credit Score’ page

- Step 2: Fill in all essential details on the form such as name, mobile number, PAN, employment type, date of birth, and more

- Step 4: Click on the ‘PROCEED WITH OTP’ option

- Step 5: Enter the OTP received

Individuals can get their free CIBIL score and a credit report after the verification of details.

Initiating a free CIBIL score check is a relatively simple and straightforward process on Bajaj Markets. Apart from this, one can access a diverse range of financing solutions as well as insurance and investment products on the same platform.

