Free Medical Camp Held in Mandla, M.P. in Presence of CMs Mohan Yadav & Vishnu Dev Sai, Backed by Kulaste

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16: RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center and "Doctor 365" organized the world's largest medical camp along with Aadi Utsav in Ramnagar, the land of tribal district Mandla, Madhya Pradesh on 4th and 5th May 2025, in which more than 1 lakh 70 thousand people took benefit. Free health checkup, free eye checkup, free all types of medicines and free spectacles were distributed. Apart from this, thousands of wheel chairs were distributed by Chhattisgarh state Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai.

This health camp was organized under the patronage of Union Minister of Tribal of Government of India Jual Oram, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey, Chairman of Parliament's Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Faggan Singh Kulaste.

On 5 May, in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Minister of State for the Government of India Renuka Chaudhary, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Government of India, Jual Oram, Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh Sampatiya Uikey and under the patronage of Faggan Singh Kulaste, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, more than 1 lakh 70 thousand people took benefit. This mega camp was successfully organized in the direction of how to keep Mandla healthy, which benefited lakhs of people.

More than 1200 doctors contributed in this. More than 600 TB patients were given nutrition kits and an important contribution was made in the mission of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country TB free. Nutrition kits will be given for the next 6 months. A health camp has been going on here for the last 7 years. The team of RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center and Doctor 365 had called doctors from all over India under the leadership of Dr. Dharmendra Kumar. All of them underwent blood tests and were given medicines. By organizing this camp on Mandla's Ramnagar land, health benefits were provided to the people of Mandla as well as the people of nearby areas like Dindori and Jabalpur.

There was also a discussion on providing free education to Mandla.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar said that we have a plan to provide free health education to the people of Mandla.

Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Guest; Mr. Vishnu Dev Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh; Mr. Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India; Mr. Durga Das Uikey, State Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India; Special Guest; and Savitri Devi, State Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India; Mrs. Sampatiya Uikey, Honorable Public Health Education Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Mrs. Hemadri Singh, MP, Anuppur; and all the guests were thanked by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar.

For 1 lakh 70 thousand tribal people Maha Arogya Camp concluded successfully. Dr. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Chairman, ST and SC Parliamentary Committee, Government of India, Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman, Guinness Book of World Record Holder Doctor 365 and RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, organized the camp at Rani Durgavati Maidan, Ram Nagar Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. The camp included distribution of nutrition basket for active TB patients, prevention, sputum collection and treatment as well as general health checkup and medicine distribution, eye checkup and distribution of 50000 glasses, distribution of 1000 wheelchairs, blood test, ECG, blood sugar, blood group, HIV AIDS, hepatitis test, anemia as well as ENT checkup, mental health checkup, checkup by gynecologist, skin as well as orthopedic checkup, pediatrics, Ayurveda department, homeopathy and naturopathy.

The contribution of Anu Singh and Project Head Yogita Borkar, who were part of the team of Doctor 365 and RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, was important in this mega camp. A team of 1200 doctors and paramedical staff participated in this health camp. participated.

It is noteworthy that the name of 'RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center' is registered in the Guinness Book of World Records and Asia Book of Records. In this free medical camp, health checkup, eye checkup, medicine distribution, dental checkup, ENT etc. were conducted.

RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center has registered its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for organizing the maximum number of medical camps. Till now, crores of people have been benefited by this organization. Medical camps, health checkups and medicine distribution were organized by RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center in Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

