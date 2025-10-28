Free power only after rooftop solar panel installation, says J&K govt

Srinagar, Oct 28 The Jammu and Kashmir government clarified on Tuesday that its promise of 200 units of free electricity for poor households will only be implemented after the installation of rooftop solar panels.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir government clarified that the promise of 200 units of free electricity for the poorest households will only be implemented after the installation of rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The clarification came in response to a question raised in the Assembly by PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.

The government said that the scheme is meant exclusively for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families - those at the bottom of the economic ladder.

The government told the House that 2.22 lakh AAY families have been identified across Jammu and Kashmir for the scheme.

Each household will be provided with a 2-kilowatt rooftop solar plant, enabling them to receive 200 units of free electricity per month once the system becomes operational.

The government added that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has given in-principle approval for the project, which will be executed under the RESCO/Utility-Led Aggregation model.

Detailed Project Reports and tendering are currently being finalised. "The process is underway, and implementation will begin soon after completion of mandatory approvals," the reply stated.

Updating the House on ongoing power reforms, the government informed that 6.52 lakh smart meters have been installed in Jammu and Kashmir, including 2.81 lakh in the last two years under the RDSS and PMDP schemes.

Dismissing speculation, the government said there is no plan to privatise the installation or management of smart meters.

The rollout is being done through AMI Service Providers under strict regulatory oversight. Opposition members, however, urged the government to ensure early implementation of the free power promise in view of rising electricity costs and winter hardships.

