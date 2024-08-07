Freedom Sales: Unmatched Discounts on TECNO Smartphones

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 7: TECNO, the global smartphone brand, brings customers mind-blowing deals on its popular smartphones through the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. To commemorate India's freedom, TECNO and Amazon are partnering from 6th August to 11th August for an incredible six-day event. Customers can choose from excellent deals on a range of TECNO smartphones, including the revolutionary CAMON 30 series, the innovative Phantom series, and the budget-friendly POP 8. Don't snooze on these amazing deals - dash over to Amazon and snatch up a TECNO smartphone now.

PHANTOM V Fold

The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold offers an extraordinary experience with its massive 7.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED primary display, the largest of any foldable device. Driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, it combines cutting-edge technology with affordability, making it a compelling alternative to traditional single-display phablets.

PHANTOM V Flip

The TECNO Phantom V Flip is a true style statement, blending fashion with cutting-edge technology. Its sleek design eliminates the need for a tripod, providing perfect angles and stability for capturing all shots and videos.

POP 8

The POP 8 is the ultimate entry-level smartphone for modern-day entertainment. With lightning-fast 8GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, it boasts an impressive AnTuTu score of 240k. The 90Hz screen refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth interactions, while the segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers deliver sound up to 400% louder. It's not just entertainment - it's a party in the pocket!

POVA 5 Pro

The POVA 5 Pro is the ultimate choice for users who desire both style and performance. Picture a phone featuring a sleek arc interface complemented by vibrant RGB LED lights. With the powerful octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 128GB to 256GB, it guarantees a seamless and speedy experience.

TECNO CAMON 30 5G

Imagine capturing the world with the TECNO CAMON 30 5G, a smartphone inspired by professional cameras. Every moment becomes a masterpiece with its 100MP OIS Mode and 50MP AF Front Camera featuring Eye-Tracking Autofocus. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7020, it offers up to 24GB RAM and 512GB storage for seamless multitasking, along with a luxe marble finish glass back panel and breathing light notifications.

TECNO CAMON 30 Premier

TECNO CAMON 30 Premier 5G is the ultimate gadget for tech and photography enthusiasts. With its triple-camera setup featuring 50MP IMX 890 OIS, 50MP 3X Periscope, and 50MP Ultra-Wide lenses, plus a 50MP AF front camera with Eye-Tracking Autofocus, it guarantees stunning photos and flawless selfies. Powered by the MTK D8200 and PolarAce Chip, it excels in performance and low-light photography, while the high-speed adaptive refresh rate display and luxurious suede leather back make it a standout creative companion.

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier

With its game-changing 50MP RGBW-Pro Camera, 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens, and a 6.67" 120Hz AMOLED display, the TECNO CAMON 20 Premier makes every shot and scroll a breeze. Plus, the 45W Flash Charging gets 67% battery in just 30 minutes. It's not just smart; it's a tech superstar.

Phantom X2 Pro

Introducing the TECNO Phantom X2 Pro - a powerhouse with the world's first 4nm Dimensity 9000 processor and a jaw-dropping 1 million Antutu score. It boasts a 50MP retractable Portrait lens, 12GB RAM (expandable to 17GB.), and a vibrant 6.8" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With its 5160mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and innovative renewable fiber back cover, this phone is as cutting-edge as it gets.

Get hands on an amazing smartphone at a price that's hard to believe. Hurry to Amazon and scoop up these offers now.

*Memory Fusion

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor