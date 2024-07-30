FREEMANS Measuring Tools Comes on Board as the Main Sponsor of Football Team Kerala Blasters for 5 Years

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 30: FREEMANS Measuring Tools, Hand Tools and Power Tools is thrilled to announce a landmark 5-year sponsorship deal with Kerala Blasters. This multi-year agreement will see the FREEMANS logo prominently displayed on Kerala Blasters team kits, official merchandise and throughout their stadium facilities. Kerala has consistently been a key market for FREEMANS Tools since its inception in 1950.

"We are thrilled to announce a 5-year sponsorship deal with India's premier football team, Kerala Blasters Football Club," says Sahil Nayar, Executive Director at FMI Limited. "Kerala has been a key market for FREEMANS Measuring Tools, Hand Tools and Power Tools throughout our 75-year rich history. We believe there is no better way to further strengthen our bond with the state and all Keralites than by supporting the Kerala Blasters. Furthermore, the partnership between FREEMANS and KBFC marks a significant step in our endeavour to support and nurture sporting excellence in our country. With this association, FREEMANS brings 1,500+ excited employees to join the Yellow Army and we will all be supporting the Kerala Blasters with full gusto for the next 5-years and beyond. Go KBFC!"

The Kerala Blasters management said that they are delighted to welcome FREEMANS to the Blasters family. "It gives us immense pleasure to welcome FREEMANS into the Blasters family. This partnership is a testament to the shared values of excellence, dedication, and community support that both KBFC and FREEMANS embody. FREEMANS has been a trusted name in Kerala for decades, and now, as we join hands and embark on this exciting 5-year journey together, we are confident that this journey will elevate both our brands to new heights. We thank FREEMANS for the trust placed in us and look forward to a very meaningful partnership, creating impact on and off the field," says Nikhil B Nimmagadda, Director at Kerala Blasters FC.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor