Freight drivers working through apps earn between 150k to 200k per month, inDrive.Freight study reveals

New Delhi [India], February 2: As the last-mile delivery market is expected to grow by 16% annually, the freight landscape is witnessing a surge in services. With demand - and supply - both growing rapidly, drivers who deliver good service are set to flourish: While earnings in app-based freight services can vary significantly, (depending on order volume, frequency, duration, and service commission), in Kazakhstan, freight drivers who complete a high number of rides typically earn between 150k - 200k INR per month.

This finding comes from a recent inDrive.Freight report titled, "To Become 'A Boss Definitely': How to Enhance Your Freight Service Based on Users' Feedback and Earn More". The report also revealed what customers most value, depending on region, based on an analysis of hundreds of comments and ratings given to drivers.

What customers want

In India approximately one in ten orders receives a rating (10%). One might assume that people use the opportunity to rate and give feedback when dissatisfied with the service. However, in India, ratings of 5 out of 5 are given in 79% of cases. Customers especially appreciated drivers sticking to agreements - i.e. not changing the price after the fact - and keeping their vehicles clean. Customers also praised punctuality, accuracy, and politeness:

"Great service. Thanks Kshitij for acknowledging the needs and undertaking them fully." commented a user from Delhi NCR

"Amazing services and educated drivers. Very much helpful. Paid him 500 extra as a tip!" commented another user from Delhi NCR

Conversely, customers' biggest complaints were drivers not showing up, lack of availability or changing prices significantly after agreement. Some also complained about unprofessional behavior and attitude.

"Drivers who provide good service are likely to earn better," says Alexey Tryapitsyn, Head of inDrive.Freight. "Good service means better ratings, and in turn, more orders, the ability to request higher prices, and potentially receive tips. So it's important that drivers know what is likely to get them highly rated and recommended."

Getting better all the time

App-based freight delivery services have opened up a wealth of opportunities for drivers who prefer to operate independently. "For example, inDrive.Freight has recently introduced several changes that make it easier for drivers to plan their work," Alexey Tryapitsyn, Head of inDrive.Freight says. "The app now provides an estimated time of arrival at both the pick-up point and destination. In addition, the driver can see all orders on the map, as well as estimated time and distance to a cargo pick-up point, and then to a destination. This helps them to take the most relevant orders."

