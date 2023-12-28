French Higher Institution Excelia Celebrates A Year of Remarkable Achievements In 2023 in India and abroad

Excelia Business School France

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28: In a year marked by continuous progress and global recognition, Excelia, a French leading Higher Education Institution, proudly stands at the forefront of academic excellence. As the group celebrates its 35th anniversary, the school’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and experiential learning remains unwavering.

International Rankings: Excelia Business School Continues to Ascend

This year marked Excelia Business School’s continued ascent in global rankings. The School achieved the 33rd position in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking, advancing 33 places in five years. The Master in Management programme solidified its Top 10 position in France.

Excelia Business School also climbed to the 54th position, a 7-place advancement, in the Financial Times European Business Schools Ranking, nearing the Top 50 in Europe. Acknowledging Excelia Business School’s bespoke continuing education, the Financial Times Customized Executive Education Ranking placed the school in the global Top 50.

In its debut at the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, dedicated to CSR, Excelia entered the Top 300 globally and secured the 2nd position among French management schools. Finally, Excelia Business School excelled in the first Positive Impact Rating for Business Schools, achieving an immediate ‘Transforming’ level, placing it among the world's Top 50 socially and environmentally committed establishments.

Significant Growth in Indian Student Enrollment

For the first time in Excelia's history, Indian students comprise the third-largest group of international students at Excelia, with a 50% increase from the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 academic year. Excelia welcomes 50 new Indian students for the 2023-2024 academic year, solidifying its global appeal.

A new Academic Partnership with NSB Academy in Bangalore

Excelia announced a collaboration with NSB Academy in Bangalore, commencing in September 2023. The partnership focuses on a graduate bridging program, allowing Indian students to begin their studies in India and complete them in France.

A Human Resources Study: “Quiet Quitting” and “Quiet Firing” in India

A study by Excelia's Professor Amitabh Anand delves into the phenomena of “quiet quitting” and “quiet firing” in India’s corporate sector. This research sheds light on the silent disengagement of employees and intentional employer practices leading to resignations.

The acquisition of a new campus in Paris

In a strategic move, Excelia solidified its presence in Paris by acquiring the premises of its Paris-Cachan campus. This €25 million investment marks a pivotal step in Excelia’s development strategy, establishing its fourth campus and underscoring its commitment to providing top-notch facilities for its growing student community in Paris.

The Launch of a new MSc in Luxury and Creative Industries

Excelia Business School introduced a Master of Science programme dedicated to Luxury and Creative Industries at its Paris campus, starting September 2023. This MSc in Global Luxury and Creative Industries Management offers a comprehensive understanding of the luxury industry, from design to sales.

The Blue Education Initiative: Excelia Business School’s Pledge to Water Sustainability

In June 2023, the business school launched the Blue Education Experience, an initiative integrating water sustainability into its pedagogical framework. This holistic approach encompasses interdisciplinary research, an exemplary approach on campuses, and a commitment to addressing ecological and social transition challenges.

A New Strategy for Excelia Tourism School

Excelia Tourism School unveiled a strategic overhaul, featuring a revised structure, enhanced educational offerings, and dedicated support for industry innovation.

Excelia's journey in 2023 reflects its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, sustainability, and global collaboration.The group remains dedicated to shaping future leaders equipped to address the challenges of a dynamic world. Here’s to a future marked by continued success, impact, and transformative education.

About Excelia:

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. Excelia's Master in Management is in the 33rd position in the Financial Times global rankings 2023. With a strong international dimension, Excelia comprises a business school, a tourism school, and a digital communication school. It currently educates some 6,000 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 43,500 graduates. The Excelia group holds the EESPIG label, and its business school is triple accredited with EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA accreditations. In addition, its tourism school is the first and only French school to be awarded UNWTO. Tedqual certification by the World Tourism Organization.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor