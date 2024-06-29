French Tweets' Virtual learning Evolution

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 29: French tweets Pvt. Ltd. embodies Dr. Dolly Setia's profound passion for the French language and her commitment to revolutionising language education. French tweets emerged from Dr. Setia's personal path when she first started learning French. Her appreciation for French language's elegance and its importance as a life skill, was solidified during her French doctoral research in Montreal, Canada. Her mission is to make French accessible to all enthusiastic learners.

With over eighteen years of experience in language-related initiatives and instructing a diverse range of students at Educational institutions & University, Dr. Setia established French tweets Pvt. Ltd. in 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis, as a global Ed-tech company utilising digital platforms for language acquisition. Initially, the company focused on providing French language training and TEF/TCF Canada exam preparation via its YouTube channel. Recognizing Canada's francophone status and advantages for bilingual immigrants, she provided specialised exam training, aiding many candidates in achieving their target scores. Dr. Setia's expertise also includes authoring two French language reference books available on Amazon.

An Integrated Approach / Transforming Language Learning with Innovation and Passion

The team expanded by training native experts, enriching the learning experience with their firsthand knowledge of the French language, customs, and nuances from French-speaking regions. This approach allows global learners to delve into authentic language use & cultural immersion. French tweets provide comprehensive language instruction, tailored to diverse dialects, accents, and cultural contexts, led by native teachers. Since its inception, French tweets Pvt. Ltd. has earned international acclaim for its effective online classes and inclusive learning environment.

Company's site www.frenchtweets.ca offers registration for French, Spanish, English, and Italian courses with personal dashboards, interactive learning content and video lectures by native experts. On the site one can find tailored programs (Personal or Batch) for academic, professional, and immigration goals, along with translation services across education, export, IT, and medical sectors.

French tweets is a testament to how determination, hard work, delegation, creativity, and passion can change the face of education in contemporary society and allow working professionals to acquire life skills despite their hectic schedules. Mr. Robin Setia, the significant-other, stood by to devise supportive strategies, brainstorm ideas, and manage the technical aspects, contributing to the success of the Ed-tech company. French tweets Pvt. Ltd. leads global language education with innovative & holistic instruction.

Programs offered for All learners

It offers thorough test preparation for a number of French exams (TEF, TCF, TEFAQ, TCFQ, DELF & DALF) at all language levels, from A1 to C2 with a meticulously crafted curriculum. Writing these tests is crucial for immigration or education for Francophone countries.The platform also provides immersive language instruction for Spanish (DELE & SIELE), Italian (CILS & CELI), and English (IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, OET, CELPIP, UKVI & Spoken English) to learners globally. Additionally, tailored courses are available for Educational institutions (CBSE, IGCSE, IB & state boards).

French tweets provides round-the-clock global access to Live- online classes. Currently, French Tweets has over 10,000 registered learners from various countries. Leveraging social media and AI, French tweets expands its global presence with regular language resource updates and has a growing social media following of 50,000 language enthusiasts across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, and Telegram.

