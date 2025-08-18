Fresh BGMI Redeem Codes Land - Drop for 18th August
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 18: KRAFTON India is bringing BGMI fans fresh redeem codes in the ever-popular multiplayer game. Today's reward, the White Rabbit Backpack, is perfect for adding a playful yet stylish touch to your next drop. Each code can be redeemed a maximum of 10 times.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG
2. EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA
3. EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA
4. EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8
5. EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD
6. EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC
7. EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3
8. EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89
9. EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV
10. EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB
11. EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG
12. EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4
13. EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P
14. EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8
15. EDZPZAWGH888PVDC
16. EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4
17. EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8
18. EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU
19. EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N
20. EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4
21. EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V
22. EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV
23. EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G
24. EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC
25. EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3
26. EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH
27. EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP
28. EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A
29. EDZBIZVRVD43EU67
30. EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4
31. EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC
32. EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN
33. EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF
34. EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V
35. EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK
36. EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ
37. EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X
38. EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6
39. EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG
40. EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q
41. EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A
42. EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99
43. EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM
44. EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9
45. EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W
46. EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV
47. EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP
48. EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE
49. EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH
50. EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
