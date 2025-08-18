Fresh BGMI Redeem Codes Land - Drop for 18th August

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 18: KRAFTON India is bringing BGMI fans fresh redeem codes in the ever-popular multiplayer game. Today's reward, the White Rabbit Backpack, is perfect for adding a playful yet stylish touch to your next drop. Each code can be redeemed a maximum of 10 times.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG

2. EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA

3. EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA

4. EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8

5. EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD

6. EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC

7. EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3

8. EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89

9. EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV

10. EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB

11. EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG

12. EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4

13. EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P

14. EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8

15. EDZPZAWGH888PVDC

16. EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4

17. EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8

18. EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU

19. EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N

20. EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4

21. EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V

22. EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV

23. EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G

24. EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC

25. EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3

26. EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH

27. EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP

28. EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A

29. EDZBIZVRVD43EU67

30. EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4

31. EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC

32. EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN

33. EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF

34. EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V

35. EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK

36. EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ

37. EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X

38. EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6

39. EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG

40. EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q

41. EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A

42. EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99

43. EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM

44. EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9

45. EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W

46. EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV

47. EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP

48. EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE

49. EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH

50. EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

