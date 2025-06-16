Freshara Agro Exports Achieves Rs. 260+ Cr Total Revenue in FY25, Setting a New Milestone

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16: Freshara Agro Exports Limited specializes in procurement, processing, and exporting preserved gherkins and pickled vegetables, has released its audited financial results for H2 FY25.

Key Financial highlights:

In the second half of FY25 (H2 FY25), the company reported a total revenue of ₹15,322.11 lakhs, reflecting a robust 42.58% increase over the first half (H1 FY25), which stood at ₹10,746.11 lakhs. EBITDA also saw significant growth, rising 46.70% to ₹2,749.47 lakhs in H2 FY25 compared to ₹1,874.21 lakhs in H1 FY25. The EBITDA margin improved by 62.53 basis points, reaching 18.71% in H2 FY25, up from 18.08% in H1 FY25.

Profit After Tax (PAT) increased sharply by 53.02%, amounting to ₹1,741.05 lakhs in H2 FY25 against ₹1,137.81 lakhs in the first half. Correspondingly, the PAT margin improved by 86.86 basis points, moving up to 11.85% from 10.98%. Earnings Per Share (EPS) also rose by 16.14%, from ₹6.69 in H1 FY25 to ₹7.77 in H2 FY25, indicating stronger shareholder returns.

Business & Operations Highlights

Financial Strength:

Freshara holds ₹84 Crore in rated bank loan facilities and has maintained stable CRISIL ratings of BBB/Stable (long-term) and A3+ (short-term), reflecting a robust credit profile and supporting efficient financing for future growth.

Expansion Milestone Achieved:

Operationalized a state-of-the-art second manufacturing unit spread over 8 acres in Tirupattur District, Tamil Nadu, marking a major leap in production scale and operational efficiency.

The company commenced commercial production on January 2, 2025, at its 2nd manufacturing plant located in Chengilikuppam Village, Tirupattur District.

Enhanced Production Capacity:

- Processing Capacity: 75-100 MT/day

- Retail Packing: 6,000 jars/hour, scalable to 18,000 jars/hour

- Open Yard Storage: 300,000 sq. ft. for increased raw material handling

- Built-Up Area: 1,25,000 sq. ft. including warehousing and processing zones

Sustainable Infrastructure:

Commissioned a 100KW solar power plant, reinforcing Freshara's commitment to energy efficiency and cost optimization.

Product Portfolio Expansion:

Added new high potential products such as Green Pepper Corns, Corn Kernels, Olives, and White Onions to meet rising global demand and consumer diversification.

Advanced Packaging Capabilities:

Broadened packaging formats across Industrial, Food Service, and Retail segments. Exploring vacuum packing and dehydration technologies for future deployment.

Scalable Growth Outlook:

This ₹35-40 Cr investment is projected to unlock ₹200-250 Cr in annual revenues at full capacity and drive 10-30% YoY growth, supported by volume expansion and margin enhancement.

Operational Status:

As of June 2025, the unit is 95% complete, with both industrial and retail production lines live and delivering initial outputs to global markets.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Junaid Ahmed, Managing Director and Chairman of Freshara Agro Exports Limited said "FY25 has been a remarkable year for Freshara, marked by strong growth and transformation. Despite global challenges, we remained focused and resilient. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and operational excellence has strengthened our presence across international markets. As demand for clean-label and naturally preserved foods rises, Freshara is well positioned to lead with trusted products. Backed by a network of over 4,000 farmers, we take immense pride in building a brand that exemplifies the best of India's agri-export strength on the world stage.

Our H2 FY25 results reflect this progress, with a 42.58% increase in total revenue to ₹15,322.11 lakhs, compared to ₹10,746.11 lakhs in H1 FY25. EBITDA rose by 46.70% to ₹2,749.47 lakhs, up from ₹1,874.21 lakhs in the H1 FY25. PAT grew by 53.02% to ₹1,741.05 lakhs, compared to ₹1,137.81 lakhs in H1 FY25, underscoring our strong operational and financial discipline. The EBITDA margin increased to 18.71% from 18.08%, while the PAT margin improved to 11.85% from 10.98%, indicating enhanced efficiency.

A cornerstone of this year's achievements is the operational launch of our second world-class manufacturing facility. Spread across 8 acres, the facility supports both industrial and retail packaging with a daily capacity of 75-100 MT and packing of up to 18,000 jars per h

our. This ₹30-35 crore investment allows us to expand our product range and adopt new packaging technologies. Backed by a 100KW solar plant, the unit is expected to drive 10-30% annual revenue growth and enhance margins through scale and efficiency.

Our NSE Emerge listing in October 2024 was the beginning of a bold new chapter. With expanded capacity, deeper global reach, and a strong execution pipeline, Freshara is poised to lead with performance and purpose in the international agri-export space.

Freshara Agro Exports Limited is a leading exporter of processed gherkins and other pickled vegetables, operating two state-of-the-art facilities in Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu, with a strong global presence in 40+ countries, including Europe, the USA, and Russia. Freshara ensures the highest quality standards through certifications like IFS, BRCGS, FSSAI, FDA & Kosher. Supporting over 4,000 farmers, the company is committed to sustainability, and farmer empowerment. Recognized as a 100% Export Oriented Unit, Freshara has earned prestigious accolades for excellence in exports from its inception, including the FIEO MSME Exporter Awards for 2016-17, 2017-18, MEPZ Award for the Year 19-20, Tamil Nadu State MSME awards for the Year 2021-22 and the ASSOCHAM Awards for the years 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25.

Freshara Agro Exports Limited was successfully listed on NSE Emerge on October 24th, 2024.

In H2 FY25, Freshara Agro Exports Limited reported robust financial performance with a Total Revenue of ₹15,322.11 Lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹2,749.47 Lakhs, and a PAT of ₹1,741.05 Lakhs.

In FY25, Freshara Agro Exports Limited Reported Total Revenue of ₹26,068.21 Lakhs, with an EBITDA of ₹4,581.88 Lakhs and a PAT of ₹2,878.86 Lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

