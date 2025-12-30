Freshara Agro Exports Limited unlocks Europe with strategic Spain acquisitions, strengthening Global Presence

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30 : Taking India's agri-food excellence to the world stage, Freshara Agro Exports Limited has disclosed in the National Stock Exchange, pursuant to its announcement dated December 22, under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in two Spain-based entities, Conservas Selectas Espanolas, S.L. and Gandin Invest, S.L., structured through Special Purpose Vehicles as part of its international expansion strategy.

According to company information, this decisive move will take Freshara into the heart of Europe's food industry, positioning the company firmly on the global stage and underscoring its ambition to grow into an influential, internationally integrated agri-food leader.

Freshara Agro Exports Limited will take a giant leap into Europe with the proposed acquisition of Conservas Selectas Espanolas, S.L., set to process and package olive-based products. This includes the strategic takeover of a production unit from Aceitunas Sarasa, S.A.U., Spain, through a court-approved insolvency process.

According to company information, Freshara committed an overall massive ₹82 crore investment which includes, ₹7.5 crore base acquisition price, ₹45 crore for raw & packing materials and ₹22.5 crore in working capital.

Through Gandin Invest, S.L., Freshara will secure key production infrastructure and properties of Aceitunas Sarasa, S.A.U., with an additional ₹7.5 crore investment for mortgage obligations.

A completion Timeline is targeted by March 31, 2026 .

Along with the recently announced Spain acquisition, the company has continued to demonstrate steady financial progress. Over the past few years, performance trends reflect consistent growth in revenue and profitability, supported by improved operational efficiency and stronger balance sheet discipline.

According to company information, Freshara's proposed entry into Spain is more than an acquisition, it's a transformational leap in its global journey. By combining food processing operations with strategic real estate assets, Freshara is building a resilient, scalable platform for international leadership. This expansion ties Freshara to Spain's renowned food heritage and premium olive products, strengthening its supply chain across 40+ countries _including USA and Russia._

According to company information, Freshara Agro Exports Limited specializes in preserved gherkins and pickled vegetables. With two modern facilities in Tamil Nadu, it exports to 40+ countries including Europe, USA, and Russia. The company supports 4,000+ farmers with sustainable practices and holds global certifications. It has been recognized with FIEO, Tamil Nadu MSME, and ASSOCHAM Awards for export excellence.

