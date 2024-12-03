'Freshworks Chennai Marathon' Powered by Chennai Runners to be Held on Sunday, January 5th, 2025

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3: The Chennai Runners, a not-for-profit organization run by passionate runner-volunteers since 2006, and Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), the global software as a service company from Chennai, announced the 13th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025, scheduled to be held on Sunday, 5th January 2025. This year the marathon is expected to witness the participation of over 25,000 runners including competitors, corporate honchos, and thousands of running enthusiasts. The registration for the marathon is open and the final date of registration is 10th December 2024. Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025 will also have registrations through WhatsApp.

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025, powered by Chennai Runners, the largest running event in Tamil Nadu and the second-largest marathon in India, will comprise four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) - the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run.

The upcoming Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025 powered by Chennai Runners, is recognized by Abbott World Marathon Majors, one of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world, as a qualifier event. This Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025 will be the only such event in the country that is accredited by SheRACES, a non-profit organization in UK ensuring women have the same opportunities as men.

The Marathon will be certified by AIMS (The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), a worldwide association of the organizers of long-distance road running races. This year the Freshworks Chennai Marathon will see the participation of over 30% women runners. The marathon will have participation from visual impaired runners, close to 100 wheelchair runners and blade runners.

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025, powered by Chennai Runners is all set to rock the city limits as the full marathon is set to be flagged off at the iconic Napier Bridge, Marina Beach, and run through the scenic beach route towards the lighthouse and later it will pass through Madhya Kailash, Tidel Park and to ECR. Like the previous edition, this year's marathon will also have two start points, Napier Bridge and Elliot's Beach. Full Marathon (42.195 Km) the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km) and the 10 Km Run will start from Napier Bridge while Elliot's Beach will be the starting point of the Half Marathon (21.097 Km). The Indian Maritime University will be the finish point for the full marathon, 20 miler, and the half marathon while the CPT IPL Ground will be the finish point for the 10-kilometer run.

Every year the runners at the Chennai Marathon, lace up their running shoes not only to push our limits but also to uplift our communities. This year, the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025 is proud to continue this tradition by supporting vital causes that make a real impact in our society. For 2025 edition the Marathon's charity initiatives will be focused on five critical areas including:

Health: Support initiatives that promote wellness and provide medical aid to those in need.

Sports: Help foster talent and provide resources for budding athletes.

Education: Contribute to educational programs & opportunities for underprivileged children.

Environment: Support projects that aim to protect and preserve our planet.

Arts: Promote cultural heritage and support artists in our community.

Chennai Runners has identified and partnered with Bhumi, an organization that works to provide quality education to underprivileged children, Environmentalist Foundation of India (E.F.I), focuses on scientific revival of freshwater bodies and setting up of afforestation sites across India, Hope Ladder Sports Foundation, dedicated to developing athletes from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, NalandaWay Foundation, an organization empowering disadvantaged children and adolescents through art and play and The Tamil Nadu Type 1 Diabetes Foundation for the above mentioned charity initiatives.

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025 powered by Chennai Runners will bring together a host of Chennai-based brands as partners, including Sundaram Finance Group as Silver Partner, Chennai Metro Rail Corporation will be the Metro Partner, and Unived is the Marathon Fueling partner.

The Marathon is also grateful for the support of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Greater Chennai Traffic Police, Tambaram Commissionerate, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), TNAA, the People of Chennai, and the vibrant running community of Chennai and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

V P Senthil Kumar, Race Director, Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025 powered by Chennai Runners said, "The enthusiasm and desire from athletes across the country and abroad participating in the Freshworks Chennai Marathon is unmatched and is truly what makes the Chennai Marathon such a special event in India's marathon calendar. Since the opening of the registration, we have seen an unmatched eagerness from athletes from across the country for registration, and this indicates the growing trend of the sport and is a testament to the gaining popularity of The Freshworks Chennai Marathon. We look forward to welcoming over 25,000 athletes in their pursuit of the finish line on Sunday January 5th, 2025. We are gearing up for a memorable experience from start to finish."

Dennis Woodside, CEO Freshworks said, "Freshworks is excited to be the chief sponsor of the Chennai Marathon. As our hometown, Chennai has played a crucial role in our journey, and we're proud to give back to the city that has supported us. Sports have always been important to me and many of us at Freshworks, instilling discipline and teamworkvalues we embrace in our business. Wishing all runners an incredible marathon experiencemay you run with heart, finish strong, and achieve all your goals!"

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales, and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

The Chennai Runners group is a not-for-profit society founded in 2006, with the goal of bringing healthy running to the masses. The club has grown steadily over the years - currently with 18 chapters spread across the length and breadth of the city. Chennai Runners organize training runs and other fitness routines on a regular schedule and spearhead various initiatives particularly aimed at beginners. Since its inception, the club has focused attention on bringing international quality running events to the city, provided the impetus for the formation of several other running clubs, and has been instrumental in making Chennai the marathon capital of India.

