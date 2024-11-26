Freudenberg strengthens commitment to India with new product launches at CPhI & PMEC 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 26: Freudenberg, a worldwide technology business based in Germany, will attend CPhI & PMEC India 2024 on November 26-28. Freudenberg, a trusted supplier of biopharmaceutical devices, systems, high-performance sealing, and filtering solutions, services to pharmaceutical and healthcare industries in India. The booth, located in Hall No. 15 - No. A.22, will feature pioneering solutions from its firms, including Freudenberg Medical (FM), Freudenberg-NOK India (FNI), and Freudenberg Filtration Technologies.

* Launches Single-Use Assemblies & ASTC UV-Shield Tubing for Indian customers

Commenting on the participation, G Sivasailam, Managing Director, Freudenberg Performance Materials, and Director and CEO of Freudenberg Regional Corporate Center India, said: "Freudenberg's longstanding commitment to innovation and collaboration drives our contributions to India's pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Through our participation in CPhI & PMEC India, we aim to bring innovative products and technologies that meet the evolving needs of these vital sectors, delivering reliability, safety, and performance."

Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical, a fluid handling innovation pioneer for over 30 years, offers precision-engineered solutions made in the United States and Germany. Freudenberg Medical recently announced the PharmaFocus® Premium ASTC UV-Shield Tubing, which is specifically intended for photosensitive pharmaceuticals and has a platinum-cured silicone interior and an opaque exterior to maintain the integrity and stability of light-sensitive fluids. The company also provides advanced single-use components such as y-connector manifolds, tubing assemblies, and bottle cap assemblies with numerous inlets and outlets designed for cGMP bioprocesses. The HelixFlex™ TPE Tubing is a high-performance solution for cell and gene therapies. It provides outstanding visibility, durability, and sterilization adaptability.

"Freudenberg Medical is redefining manufacturing by combining Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance training, streamline production, and drive efficiency across global sites. With new facilities under construction in Germany and Costa Rica, this innovative approach is giving customers greater transparency and collaboration while cutting costs, reducing waste, and setting new standards for the future of production layouts," remarked Falgun Jani, Business Head - India Region, Freudenberg Medical.

Freudenberg-NOK India

Freudenberg-NOK India demonstrates its experience in sealing systems tailored to pharmaceutical applications. Among its major breakthroughs are the Radiamatic® HTS II Seals, which are hygienic PTFE radial shaft seals designed for process industries, as well as inflatable and profile seals that provide outstanding resilience to harsh circumstances, ensuring reliability in pharmaceutical environments. Additionally, its clamp seals and O-rings, which are ISO and DIN approved, are designed to reduce contamination hazards while maintaining optimal performance.

Senthil Kumar E, Sr. General Manager - Industrial Services Division of Freudenberg-NOK India, stated, "Our robust local presence, combined with globally recognized sealing technologies, positions us as a trusted partner to India's pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to enabling reliable and efficient operations across critical applications."

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies has been a leading producer of innovative air filtration systems to the automotive, industrial, and pharmaceutical industries since 1998. Its current product line is intended to create safe and efficient pharmaceutical settings. Key offerings include innovative Fan Filter Units (FFUs) tailored to different capacities and automation requirements, Safe Change Housing/BIBO Units prioritising containment and safety during filter replacements, and high-temperature and ISO 16890 filters designed specifically for critical pharmaceutical processes.

Chinmay Korad, Country Head - Pharma, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India, remarked, "With the rapid growth of India's pharmaceutical sector, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing cutting-edge filtration solutions. These solutions are designed to meet the highest standards of safety, operational efficiency, and compliance with international regulations. As the demand for pharmaceutical products increases, FFT continues to support the industry by delivering advanced technologies that ensure the integrity of the manufacturing process and the safety of both workers and consumers."

This year marks Freudenberg Group's 175th anniversary of global operations, with Freudenberg India playing an important part in the organization's continuous expansion. The company's extensive and innovative product range demonstrates its commitment to fulfilling the crucial demands of India's pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, with an emphasis on precision, quality, and sustainability.

About Freudenberg:

Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, batteries and fuel cells, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and pro-ducts, specialty chemicals and medical products.

Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 175-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and proactive, responsible action. In 2023, the Freudenberg Group employed over 52,000 people in around 60 countries worldwide and generated sales nearing EUR12 billion.

For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com

About Freudenberg India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 11 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 20 + locations.

For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com/company/locations/freudenberg-in-india

About Freudenberg NOK India

Freudenberg NOK Sealing Technologies is a global leader in manufacturing advanced and high-quality sealing solutions. The company serves a wide range of demanding applications across the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Established in 2000 as a joint venture between Freudenberg and NOK Corporation, this partnership was founded to provide world-class sealing solutions tailored to the rapidly growing Indian market. With a strong emphasis on innovation and engineering expertise, Freudenberg NOK continues to play a pivotal role in delivering durable, high-performance solutions that meet stringent industry requirements. For more information, please visit www.fst.com/

About Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive filter program and filtration service. Located in the city of Pune, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India serves technically demanding industries, such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, petrochemicals, energy, fertilizers, refineries, food & beverage, steel and cement. Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India is well represented across India, and Neighboring countries with sales offices in several cities near its customers. FFTI has market focused sales team which understands requirements better which helps to provide errorless solutions to clients. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg-filter.com/en/

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design and manufacture of biopharmaceutical and medical device components and tubing. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,800 associates worldwide, Freudenberg offers a wide range of manufacturing capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices. For more information, please visit www.freudenbergmedical.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567618/Freudenberg_CPhI.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor