Frolic Fields Festival - A Groundbreaking Success in Reimagining Children's Entertainment in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: In a city where digital connections often precede real-life bonding, the Frolic Fields Festival breathed fresh life into Mumbai's social scene held earlier this year at Juhu. This two-day event was magical, drawing over 5,000 attendees, including 2,000+ kids and 1,000+ families, all eager to experience the immersive world of Frolic Fields.

This groundbreaking festival introduced a refreshing approach to addressing screen dependency among children by providing a wide range of immersive experiences, interactive workshops, and carefully chosen pop-up shops that catered to the changing needs of the contemporary family.

Frolic Fields has swiftly emerged as a beacon of innovation and engagement, significantly contributing to society's focus on children's development and education. The festival's diverse programming, including life-saving CPR workshops, stimulating S.T.E.M workshops, children's concerts, music sessions, mindfulness, meditation, and insightful discussions with experts, has empowered parents and children to embark on a journey of learning, exploration, and mutual growth.

With over 50 curated activities, there was something for everyone - from exciting science experiments and imaginative arts and crafts to nature-driven gardening workshops. Families could easily spend the entire weekend at the festival, immersing themselves in a world of wonder and creativity.

What sets Frolic Fields apart is its commitment to fostering eco-consciousness through its events. Sustainability was woven into the very fabric of the festival, with hands-on initiatives designed to teach kids about environmental responsibility in fun, engaging ways. From gardening activities to eco-friendly workshops, the festival aimed to empower the next generation to become more aware of their role in protecting the planet.

Popular mom influencers and celebrities like Simone Khambhatta, who hosted an evening for friends and family at the festival, further elevated the atmosphere.

As celebrity emcee and presenter Siddharth Kanan said, "There is entertainment, there is knowledge, there is infotainment. It is so interactive; it is like being on an adventure with your children. As a father, I am so proud to be here, and believe me, it will be a landmark property!"

Speaking about the festival, Neha Shroff and Seema Kazi Rangnekar, co-founders of Frolic Fields, said, "We wanted to create a space where families can connect, learn, and have fun together in an unforgettable way. Our focus on sustainability and diverse and engaging activities make Frolic Fields a unique experience. We're thrilled to continue building on this vision for future editions."

With over 1.3 billion people, including a sizable youth demographic, India presents a significant market for children. This market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes and an increasing focus on parents' spending on their children.

Mumbai's burgeoning live entertainment sector, already known for sports and music festivals, has been further enriched by the addition of Frolic Fields, marking the city's most successful kids' festival. Looking forward, Frolic Fields is set to become a staple in family calendars.

Frolic Fields isn't just a festivalit's a movement toward fostering connection, creativity, and joy. With its strong emphasis on family bonding and one-of-a-kind offerings, Frolic Fields promises to redefine family entertainment in Mumbai for years to come.

The overwhelming success of this inaugural edition has set the stage for an even bigger and better event in February 2025. Attendees can look forward to more live music, puppet shows, and a broader range of activities that will captivate both children and parents.

