From 30M to 150M Views: Boss Wallah's Facebook Surge Reveals India's Business and Personal Finance Aspirations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Boss Wallah, the #1 platform for entrepreneurs, has reported a fivefold surge in video views on Facebook within just six months, scaling from 30 million in March to 150 million in August 2025. This explosive growth underscores the platform's ability to engage a wide and ambitious audience across India, where aspirations for business, financial literacy, and self-employment are rising faster than ever.

"What has surprised us most is who is driving this growth. On YouTube, we tend to see younger viewers. But on Facebook, it's people in their 30s, 40s and beyond, who are deeply engaged with our content. They're actively seeking advice on starting businesses, managing money, and building financial independence," said Sashi Reddi, Founder and CEO, Boss Wallah. "This shows that entrepreneurial and financial learning is no longer just a youth phenomenonit is cutting across generations and cities."

This discovery aligns with India's broader consumption trends. According to the Nielsen Bharat Consumption Report 2024, non-metro cities are witnessing demand growth 2.5 times faster than metros. With increasing purchasing power and a hunger for financial and entrepreneurial knowledge, these regions are shaping a new wave of digital content consumption that brands cannot ignore anymore.

Boss Wallah Media's mix of business, finance, and farming insights is meeting this demand head-on, creating what it believes to be one of the most engaged entrepreneurial communities online.

"For us, this 5X growth is not just a number, it is proof of a larger opportunity. India's next growth story is being written by ambitious people across the country, and they are hungry for knowledge that helps them act, invest, and grow," Sashi added.

With Facebook's scale in India and this rising demand, Boss Wallah's media business is doubling down on producing and distributing content across the country, reaching audiences not just in metros but also in fast-growing cities and towns, ensuring that aspiring entrepreneurs have access to the tools, insights, and encouragement they need to succeedwhile brands are able to reach a highly motivated audience: Win-win for everyone.

