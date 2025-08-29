From Ancient Elements to Modern Luxury: NBR Group's Soul of the Seasons Emerges as Best Themed Residential Project

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: In a real estate market where space is shrinking and lifestyles are getting more hectic, NBR Soul of the Seasons is showing Bengaluru what nature-connected high-rise living can truly look like. The flagship development is strategically located in the Sarjapur Road-Gunjur corridor, one of the city's most promising investment zonesis already drawing strong interest from homebuyers seeking a balance of wellness, connectivity, and community.

The project is set within 9.65 acres and featuring 88% open, landscaped spaces. 'NBR Soul of the Seasons' draws deep inspiration from the Pancha MahabhootaSpace, Air, Fire, Water, and Earthseamlessly blending these elemental forces with the GAIA philosophy. The result is a thoughtfully crafted living environment that feels both rejuvenating and contemporary. Rooted in ancient wisdom and designed for modern well-being, this community fosters wellness, connection, and environmental harmony in one of Bengaluru's most vibrant and fast-growing locales.

"NBR Soul of the Seasons is more than a residential projectit's an urban sanctuary. Every design decision is rooted in our belief that homes should enhance physical well-being, emotional balance, and social connection," said Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, NBR Group. He further added, "We are deeply grateful for the exceptional response and strong surge in bookings for NBR Soul of the Seasons, it is a powerful affirmation of our vision to craft spaces that genuinely reflect and elevate our customers' aspirations."

The Elements Come Alive

Each of the four towers, rising starts from 22 to 26 floors, embodies one or more of the elements through distinctive features:

- Space: Elevated sky decks with panoramic views and stargazing points.

- Air: Thoughtfully oriented layouts for natural cross-ventilation.

- Fire: Solar-powered common areas and vibrant shared zones.

- Water: Reflecting pools, fountains, and calming water gardens.

- Earth: Use of natural materials and lush, walkable greenways.

The 3 BHK homes, providing abundant light and ventilation, and are built using Aluminium formwork technology for a superior finish and timely delivery.

A Lifestyle Beyond Walls

At the heart of the community is a holistic luxury wellness-focused clubhouse, featuring yoga pavilions, a swimming pool, fitness and co-working spaces, and loungesall integrated with elemental themes to encourage holistic living.

Recognition & Momentum

The project's unique positioning has already been recognisedwinning Best Themed Project at the 2025 GREBA Awards. NBR Group has also been named Progressive Developer of the Year by the Times of India Business Awards.

About NBR Group

NBR Group is a Bengaluru-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over two decades. Established in 1998 by visionary entrepreneurs Mr. Ashwath Narayana Reddy, the Chairman of NBR Group and Mr. Nagabhushan Reddy, the Founder and Managing Director, the firm has grown to become one of South India's most trusted names in plotted developments, and premium residential communities. NBR Group has become a hallmark of trust and innovation in South India's real estate landscape. With over 12 million square feet of residential space developed and thousands of families served, the company's legacy reflects a deep commitment to quality, customer-centricity, and forward-thinking design. For more information kindly visit- https://www.nbrgroup.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor