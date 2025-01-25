From Architects to Fashion Reveries: The Story of Galtic

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 25: In the ever-evolving world of design and creativity, some stories are born from a spark of curiosity and a desire to create something that goes beyond convention. The story of Galtic, India's rising luxury fashion brand, is a tale of passion, purpose, and a vision to put India on the global map of luxury.

It all began with Akanksha Jadhav (25), a driven architect with a deep-rooted passion for art and design, and Adarsh Yadav (25), a visionary creative director who found beauty in the fusion of structure and aesthetics. Their lives revolved around the intricacies of architecture, shaping spaces and forms that spoke stories of elegance and harmony. But their love for design transcended blueprints and buildingsit seeped into the world of fabrics, textures, and the craftsmanship of fashion.

Their journey to Galtic started in an unexpected yet serendipitous waya trip to Dubai, the heart of global luxury. As they strolled through the glittering streets and marveled at the most prestigious international brands, one thought struck them hard. They saw every major luxury label from Europe, the US, and even the Far East, but not one that represented India.

"Where is India in the global luxury conversation?" Akanksha wondered aloud. The land of heritage, intricate craftsmanship, and unparalleled artistry deserved to shine on the world's grandest stage. That moment, amidst the gleaming storefronts of Dubai, the seed of Galtic was sown.

The Birth of Galtic

Returning to India with a shared purpose, Akanksha and Adarsh combined their architectural expertise and creative vision to craft Galtica brand that is a tribute to India's artistic heritage and a reflection of modern luxury. Their architectural backgrounds heavily influenced their work, lending the brand a sense of structure, balance, and timeless elegance.

Their iconic Galticverse Monogram, for instance, is derived from the lattice screens found in India's ancient monumentsan ode to the country's architectural legacy.

Their vision was simple yet profound: to create luxury that celebrates India's heritage while appealing to the modern, global audience. Every piece of Galtic is designed to make the wearer feel elegant, empowered, and connected to a larger narrative of cultural pride.

A Design Journey Like No Other

For Akanksha and Adarsh, designing a collection at Galtic is much like drafting a blueprint. "Every garment begins with a concept," Adarsh explains. "It's about telling a storywhether it's inspired by the curves of a monument or the way sunlight filters through a lattice screen. Just like in architecture, the smallest details matter."

The founders are deeply committed to their process. The fabrics are meticulously chosen to reflect the comfort and grandeur that luxury demandsthink silk satins, Pima cotton, and rich crepes.

Galtic's collections, from elegant layered dresses to statement coord sets, reflect the duality of its founders: Akanksha's love for fluidity and Adarsh's penchant for precision. Together, they create pieces that feel timeless yet contemporary, making Galtic a brand for those who seek to celebrate individuality with grace.

A Global Dream for India

With every collection, Galtic isn't just making clothes; it's making a statement. It's about creating a brand that holds its own against the Chanels and Guccis of the world, but with an unmistakably Indian soul.

As Galtic grows, Akanksha and Adarsh remain steadfast in their mission to redefine luxury for India and the world. Their story is proof that when passion meets purpose, it creates something extraordinary. Galtic is more than a brandit's a journey, an homage, and above all, a dream to show the world the elegance and heritage of India.

In Their Own Words

"Galtic is our ode to India," says Adarsh. "It's a celebration of who we are, where we come from, and the beauty of blending the old with the new."

"Every piece we create is a story," Akanksha adds. "It's for those who want to wear something that's not just beautiful but also meaningful."

And so, Galtic marches forwarda beacon of heritage, purpose, and the undeniable charm of Indian elegance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor