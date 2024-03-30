From Astrology to Entrepreneurship and Fashion, Minu Deepak Sharma Embodies The Spirit Of Empowerment

New Delhi (India), March 30: Astrology is an ancient art form which help predict the future of those who seek to know it thoroughly and Minu Deepak Sharma is one such astrologer who has mastered the art of astorlogy through her in-depth knowledge of star alignments and how it impacts people’s life and the role it plays in defining their lives. It is quite interesting to know that Minu Deepak Sharma is not only an astrologer who accurately predicts people’s future through her expertise gained over the years but she is also the founder of Tricity Women Entrepreneurs and is a well-known lifestyle and fashion influencer.

A second generation astrologist, Minu Deepak Sharma offers guidance and insights to those seeking clarity and precise directions in their lives through Internal Geomancy, Vastu and Fengshui. Notably, she is known to harness the power of spatial energies to create harmonious environments. Her expertise helps her to transform spaces into sanctuaries of balance and positivity, nurturing well-being and prosperity for all who inhabit them.

Being an astrologer in her own right, Minu Deepak Sharma didn’t forget to pursue her ambition of becoming a lifestyle and fashion influencer. With her deep knowledge about fashion, styling and make-up, she inspires women to express themselves and establish their identity through their unique sense of style. While sharing tips and trends through her social media presence, she inspires women empowering them to feel confident and beautiful in their own way. With her infectious energy and enthusiasm Minu continues to make a difference in the lives of innumerable women. Be it astrology, entrepreneurship or fashion and lifestyle, Minu embodies the spirit of creativity, empowerment and self-discovery.

Min has recently started her own podcast which has been titled ‘sTRI She Inspires’. The podcast is about showcasing the journey of inspiring women who have achieved greater heights with their own talent, hard work and sheer dedication. While talking about her podcast about the women achievers, she informs that it has been one of her dream to start her own podcast which will be presented in a pan India way and would not be limited to the women of Tricity. Minu informs, “The podcast channel I had started is in partnership with Ritu Singh who is a very well-known celebrity food content creator with over 70K followers on Instagram.”

Recently, Minu was invited to the ‘5th Chitra Bharati Film Festival’ as one of their special guests where she got to witness the talent of young filmmakers and actors through their wonderful short films. Notably, these short films highlighted problems like female foeticide, ragging, social media addiction etc.

Talking about her experience of participating in the prestigious festival as a chief guest, Minu said, “I am glad and deeply honoured that I was invited as one of the special guests of the festival. I got the opportunity to recognise the efforts of the makers and actors of the films by presenting them with a certificate of appreciation. The films were deeply inspiring and raised relevant issues which are currently bugging our society.” She further said, “I also had the pleasure of meeting one of the most humble, multi-talented actors, director, producer story writer Hariom Kaushik during the film festival.”

