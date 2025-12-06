VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: There's a moment every evening at K Pune in Bavdhan when the sun dips behind the NDA hills, casting long shadows across a cascading swimming pool that doesn't look like it belongs in a Pune housing society. It doesn't follow the usual scriptno generic blue tiles, no afterthought landscaping, no "green cover" that's really just a lawn with a few palms.

Instead, what unfolds is a deliberate choreography of water, stone, and native plantings that feel less like decoration and more like destination. The man responsible is Mr. Tu Supasit Tepumnuasakul of Landscape Tectonix Limited, Thailanda landscape architect whose portfolio includes luxury resorts in Phuket, high-end residential estates across Southeast Asia, and landscapes that have won international design awards.

Tayal Corp didn't hire him for novelty. They hired him because they understood something most Pune developers don't: beautiful apartments need equally beautiful surroundings to create homes worth living in.

When Landscape Becomes the Lead Character

Most residential projects follow a predictable hierarchyclubhouse first, gym second, maybe a pool if there's budget left. Landscaping? That's usually the last cheque written.

K Pune flips that logic. Spread across 10 acres in Bavdhan, the project treats landscape as primary infrastructure. Tu Supasit's design philosophy centres on "emotional geography"creating outdoor spaces that evoke feelings and encourage residents to actually use them.

The cascading pool catches evening light, bordered by a connected boardwalk flowing through multiple landscape zones. Terrace gardens with BBQ setups, fragrant gardens, and a step amphitheatre create destination spaces rather than decorative fillers.

What makes this rare is the restraint. Tu Supasit worked with local micro-climates and native species that thrive without constant maintenance. The result? A landscape that improves over time.

K Pune, Bavdhan - Where Design Meets Geography

Located 1.7 km from Chandni Chowk on the Konkan Expressway, K Pune offers 2, 3 & 4 BHK residences across 7 towers. The rare island land parcel is bordered by roads on all sides yet surrounded by NDA and DRDO hills on three sidesconnectivity meets tranquility.

Premium specifications include Jaguar Laguna bathroom fittings by Italian designers Matteo Thun and Antonio Rodriguez, enclosed balconies, walk-in wardrobes, and quality tiles. The project houses FlowBavdhan's largest highstreet with 62 retail spaces.

Amenities include a grand clubhouse, multi-sport court, co-working spaces, crèche, sports & wellness centre, and those signature cascading pools.

The Tayal Corp Difference

What separates Tayal Corp isn't just one international consultant. It's a design-first obsession running through everything the brand buildsK Better Homes in emerging suburbs, Envogue's luxury statements, and Flow's commercial spaces.

K Shire, Punawale - Artistry Meets Functionality

Minutes from Hinjawadi IT Park and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, K Shire offers 2, 3 & 4 BHK residences with artistically crafted architecture. Mukai Chowk (6 minutes), Phoenix Mall Wakad (10 minutes), and Life Point Hospital (9 minutes) ensure convenience.

Premium construction features UPVC soundproof windows, quality tiles, and world-class fittings. Amenities include infinity pool, spa, gymnasium, crèche, sports courts, co-working spaces, and art studios. Seven towers completed ahead of schedule prove execution capability.

K Town, Kiwale-Ravet - The Growth Corridor Investment

Positioned in the PCMC growth corridor with highway connectivity, K Town delivers 2, 2.5, 3 & 4 BHK residences with zero dead spaces. Proximity to Hinjawadi, Wakad, and Balewadi IT hubs makes this a location play on Pune's westward expansion.

Quality construction includes UPVC soundproof windows and high-end fittings. Amenities span infinity pool, spa, gymnasium, co-working spaces, sports courts, and retail promenade. Sustainable features like rainwater harvesting and solar water heating add long-term value.

K City, Keshavnagar - Smart Value

Spread across 5 acres near Magarpatta and EON IT Parks, K City offers 2 & 3 BHK residences with two dedicated roads exclusively for residents. Low-density development features 4 flats per floor with 2 lifts.

Specifications include wooden texture tiles, Jaquar fittings, and UPVC windows with noise reduction. Two balconies in most flats ensure ventilation and light. Proximity to IT parks delivers rental demand and appreciation potential.

Envogue: Where Luxury Refuses to Whisper

If K Better Homes delivers intelligent functionality, Envogue makes an unapologetic luxury statement.

Envogue 1, Mundhwa - The Golden Pool Project

Located in Mundhwa with access to Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, and Magarpatta, Envogue 1 offers premium 3 & 4 BHK apartments across 4.5 acres. Limited units ensure privacy and exclusivity.

Design includes fashion-inspired interiors, Vastu-compliant layouts, and separate towers for each configuration. The 360-degree open views deliver light and ventilation, while the purely residential character maintains tranquility.

What's different: No rooftop amenities for peaceful living. No floor-rise charges for transparent pricing. Early possession. And that signature golden yellow infinity pool that's become Mundhwa's most photographed feature. Over 19+ lifestyle amenities include gymnasium, clubhouse, and landscaped gardens.

Envogue 2, PCMC Central - Redefining Pimpri-Chinchwad

Located in Akurdi with highway and metro connectivity, Envogue 2 offers exclusive 3 & 4 BHK configurations rising to 36 floors. Curved buildings ensure no flat overlaps anothersolving high-rise privacy concerns. Only four flats per floor, each a corner unit with three-side open balconies. Sixty percent open space across development.

Premium specifications include designer tiles, glass partitions in washrooms, digital door locks, quartz kitchen platforms, and designer UPVC windows.

Amenities: Cigar lounge. Double-height gym with Group X studio. Grand arrival lobby. Champion Court with basketball, tennis, badminton, and cricket. Horizon pool with party deck. Pet park. Squash court. Multi-themed podium parks.

The distinction? Envogue 2 is self-funded with zero debtno bank loans dictating timelines or forcing cost-cutting.

Flow: Retail Done Right

While residential projects grab headlines, Flow rewrites retail real estate. Located in Bavdhan, Kiwale, Punawale, and PCMC Central, Flow projects are urban destinations designed with architectural rigour. Most developers add retail as an afterthought. Tayal Corp treats Flow as a design challenge that must perform experientially and commercially.

Why Serious Investors Pay Attention

For HNIs and NRIs evaluating Pune real estate, Tayal Corp's self-funded model eliminates execution risks. Multiple completed projects across locations provide verifiable delivery proof. The transparencydetailed RERA documentation, no hidden chargesreduces long-distance investment anxiety. Design-led projects in growth corridors with proven delivery records consistently outperform generic inventory.

The Bigger Picture

What happens when a Thai landscape designer reimagines Pune homes? Nothing, unless the developer cares enough to let design lead. Tu Supasit's work matters because Tayal Corp prioritized landscape architecture from the beginning.

But the bigger story is about a developer that consistently chooses design over defaults, quality over quick wins, and execution over excuses. Operating through K Better Homes, Envogue, and Flow, Tayal Corp doesn't just build projectsthey create distinction.

For those evaluating a 3BHK in Bavdhan, Punawale, Kiwale-Ravet, Mundhwa, or a 4BHK in Akurdi, the decision isn't just about configuration. It's about whether the design thinking matches the life you're building and whether the developer has the legacy to deliver.

That's what happens when a Bangkok-trained landscape architect comes to Bavdhannot just better gardens, but an entire philosophy that design isn't decoration. It's infrastructure for how you want to live.

About Tayal Corp: Across 4.5 million sq. ft. of delivered excellence and 6.6 million sq. ft. reshaping Pune's future, Tayal Corp doesn't follow real estate trendsthey set architectural standards. From bringing Bangkok's award-winning landscape designers to Bavdhan, to building debt-free luxury towers in PCMC, every project through K Better Homes, Envogue, and Flow asks: what if we chose design over defaults? The answer is visible across Pune's evolving skyline.

Discover what happens when architecture leads at www.tayalcorp.com |Call: +91 8975664422

MahaRERA Nos.: P52100049129, P52100053741, P52100047630, P52100077301, P52100031361, P52100052901, P52100026909, P52100077680, P52100033942, P52100051788, P52100053239, P52100047306

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor