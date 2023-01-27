From being an ace bodybuilder and fitness model to also becoming a known digital creator, meet Arhan Ansari

Arhan Ansari stuns everyone in the fitness and social media realm by training other famous creators like Adnaan Shaikh and Faisal Shaikh.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Astounding are all those success stories that were created from the ground up and did not emerge overnight. People who choose to never give up in their careers, no matter what, hustle every day, acquire new knowledge and implement the same in their work, and learn to overcome challenges to get closer to fulfilling their aspirations and goals in life are those who create a unique success story for them. Though this is easier said than done, there have been a few rare gems who have done that and instilled more hope and positivity in others, ultimately inspiring budding talents and up-and-comers in their industry. We noticed how a young fitness model, trainer and digital creator, Arhan Ansari did the same.

Wondering how Arhan Ansari went ahead in leaving behind his competition and gaining the edge over them? Well, this young talent from Mumbai, over the years, believed in his dreams and had a strong self-belief that he was capable of achieving anything and everything in life. This positive approach and attitude in life helped him get propelled forward in the industry, which otherwise overflows with tremendously talented beings.

He says that he first trained himself hard to achieve a desired physique to dive deep into the bodybuilding realm, as he felt the most passionate about fitness. In 2016, he became Mr. Olympia India, then a Muscle Gears Athlete, and won 3rd place at IBFF while also winning many other titles in his career, thriving on his passion for fitness as an athlete and model.

He thought to translate this passion of his into content on social media to reach more people across the world and inspire them to turn toward fitness. First, he aced the game on TikTok, becoming a star on the platform and now has been doing the same on Instagram, earning 1.5 million fans and followers so far on the medium. He attained more recognition when he started training other famous internet personalities, Adnaan Shaikh and Faisal Shaikh.

Creating excellent content on social media and motivating people toward fitness has now become a part of his daily life. He @arhanansari456 wants to inspire many others across different parts of the world.

