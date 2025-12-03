From Bengaluru to MIT: How Oakridge Students are Turning the World into Their Classroom

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: What if the most valuable lesson a student could learn wasn't found in a classroom, but in a robotics lab in Boston or during a conversation with an ecologist on the Andaman coast? Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, is built on the belief that education must transcend four walls. The institution is moving beyond passive learning by integrating the IB curriculum with Nord Anglia's global network, guaranteeing that students learn by doing; whether that is engineering for microgravity or leading diplomatic debates.

Principal Kavita Sukhani emphasizes that these experiences are central to the school's mission. "Every time our children return from MIT or a conservation project in the Andamans, they come back different, more confident, more curious, and more ready for the world. That's what real education means to us."

As part of the Nord Anglia Education network, Oakridge students have exclusive access to visit the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) coupled with exclusive MIT-hosted webinars where students interact virtually with world-renowned professors and researchers.

During the recent NAE STEAM Week at MIT, Vedant represented the school and collaborated with peers from around the world to engineer a ferris wheel experiment designed for microgravity, using Arduino sensors to analyse rotational velocity. "The staff at MIT allowed us to be very creative, conduct any experiment without fear, and apply our knowledge in the most hands-on way possible, while giving us all the tools and support we needed to bring our ideas to life," said Vedant. The experience not only strengthened his scientific understanding but also boosted his confidence and sense of possibility.

Closer to home, the school's educational trips are designed as academic extensions rather than vacations. In the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, students explored diverse marine habitats, identifying organisms such as sea slugs and brittle starfish. For many, touching and observing these species up close made ecological learning far more meaningful than classroom diagrams ever could.

In Goa, applied skills were honed at the Maker's Asylum, where they learned soldering and electronics to build functioning components. Several students overcame their initial hesitation with tools and proudly showcased functional prototypes by the end of the workshop. Students visiting Hampi analyzed the architecture and sustainability lessons found in the ancient ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, turning history into a live archaeology lesson. Walking through the stone corridors turned history into a lived experience, helping students understand cultural and architectural significance firsthand.

The "classroom beyond walls" philosophy extends to governance. The school's 10th Edition of OAKMUN (Model United Nations) was entirely student-run, managing over 350 delegates under the theme "Voices That Won't Wait." Similarly, the annual service event CASNIVAL transforms students into social entrepreneurs, managing finances and operations to raise funds for a non-profit foundation.

Ultimately, Oakridge International School Bengaluru is forging a generation of compassionate, globally aware individuals who are not just prepared for the world's top universities, but are equipped to lead and create positive change within it.

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, visit: www.oakridge.in/bengaluru/enquiry-form/

For admission enquiries please email: mac.blr@oakridge.in Or call: 70223 08007 / 70223 05007

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor