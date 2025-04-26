From Bihar to Delhi: How a 20-Year-Old is Redefining Gen Z Fashion with DU Wears

New Delhi [India], April 26:In the heart of India's bustling student capital, Delhi University, a bold new fashion statement is emerging — and it's being led by a 20-year-old boy from Patna, Bihar. Meet Mahboob Alam, the young visionary who, along with his friend and co-founder Pritpal Singh, is changing the way Gen Z dresses, one tee at a time.

Their venture, DU Wears, isn't just another apparel line. It's an exclusive fashion brand designed specifically for Delhi University students, capturing the bold, expressive, and unapologetic traits of Gen Z. From trendy graphic t-shirts, DU Wears is becoming the voice of the campus youth. And yes it's live now at www.duwears.com

How One Idea Sparked a Movement

The story of DU Wears is the perfect example of how inspiration can strike at the most unexpected moments. It all began when Mahboob and Pritpal attended a workshop at IIT Roorkee. There, amidst all the tech talks and AI discussions, they noticed students confidently flaunting their college merchandise. Sweatshirts and tees that screamed pride and identity.

That visual stuck with them.

On their train ride back to Delhi, an idea started to take shape: Why doesn't Delhi University, one of India's most prestigious student hubs, have its own exclusive fashion brand? And more importantly, why not create a Gen Z-centric label that isn't afraid to break the rules?

What started as a conversation soon turned into a mission.

A Journey Fueled by Hustle, Research, and Viral Content

Launching a fashion brand is no easy feat — especially for college students juggling academics and side hustles. It took over 1.5 months of intense research, from sourcing the perfect high-quality fabric from Ludhiana to negotiating with manufacturers who understood their vision.

“We didn't want to compromise,” Mahboob recalls. “This wasn't just about clothes; it was about identity, culture, and the Gen Z attitude.”

During this phase, the duo smartly decided to document their journey. They launched a 7-day social media series called ‘Building a Fashion Brand', where they shared behind-the-scenes clips — from fabric selection to design trials and their first bulk order. The series unexpectedly blew up, garnering lakhs of views on Instagram.

It proved two things:

1. There's a massive appetite for authentic, student-led brands.

2. Gen Z connects with stories, not just products.

Meet Mahboob Alam: The Boy Beyond Business

While DU Wears has been grabbing headlines, Mahboob Alam isn't new to the limelight. A published author and youth entrepreneur, Mahboob penned the widely acclaimed book ‘Tangled Entangled GenZ' — a deep dive into the complex, hyperconnected lives of today's young adults.

In 2024, his work earned him the National Icon Award, recognizing his unique contribution to understanding Gen Z's mindset in modern India.

When asked about what fuels his creativity and drive, Mahboob credits his schooling years at Radiant International School, Patna. “Our school gave equal importance to extracurricular activities,” he shares. “Whether it was debate, music, or sports we were encouraged to express ourselves, and that made all the difference.”

His passion? Building brands for Gen Z, by Gen Z. He firmly believes that no one understands this generation better than themselves.

Industry Experts Weigh In*

We reached out to Delhi University professor from Commerce Faculty, a mentor to several young students on campus, to get her take on the DU Wears phenomenon.

“It's refreshing to see commerce students translating theory into action,” she says. “Startups like DU Wears give students real-world experience in brand building, financial management, and digital marketing. More than just a fashion label, it's a movement that builds stage for other to do and learn but also keeping the studies in mind and not comprising on grades.

Professor adds, “If they stay consistent and continue evolving with market trends, DU Wears has the potential to scale up beyond DU, perhaps even turn into a national youth fashion brand.”

What's Next for DU Wears?

While the brand currently offers exclusive, limited-edition drops for DU students, Mahboob and Pritpal have bigger plans. They're eyeing expansions into other universities, collaborations with influencers, and launching merch for upcoming college fests across Delhi NCR.

Their vision is simple yet powerful: Make DU Wears the fashion voice of India's college students.

Why This Story Matters

In a world saturated with mass-market brands, DU Wears stands out for its authenticity, purpose, and grassroots energy. It's not backed by celebrity endorsements or giant marketing budgets. Instead, it's driven by two young dreamers who dared to challenge the status quo.

And if their story proves anything, it's that your next big idea could be sitting in your college cafeteria or a late-night hostel conversation. All it takes is the courage to chase it.

Check out DU Wears today at

Follow their journey on Instagram du_wears

