From Blueprint to Reality: VTP Realty Unveils VTP Sierra's Progress to Over 1200 Customers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: VTP Realty, a leading residential real estate developer in Pune, recently hosted a successful customer engagement event at VTP Sierra, its residential project located on Baner-Sus Road. The event was attended by over 1200+ customers across two days who came to witness the progress of their dream homes.

All the VTP Sierra customers were personally invited and given a time slot over two days for the visit. Customers were thrilled and excited for the event and showed up in numbers, with parents, grandparents, extended family members, children and more. The first part of the event took place at the Skylights Sales office. A large presentation area was created to showcase the drone view of the construction progress on a big LED screen for the VTP Sierra project. To manage a crowd of 1200+, the VTP staff showed up in numbers including the CRM team, Sales & Marketing teams, Admin staff and more. The idea was to give a seamless and pleasant experience to the customer without any bottlenecks or glitches.

Every customer was explained the agenda of the event and personally escorted from the Sales Office to the construction site and back via SUV cabs. Once at the construction site, before entering it was compulsory for customers to wear helmets, to ensure their safety. A team of VTP engineers and CRM executives were present at the VTP Sierra Construction site as well, to enhance the customer experience and solve any queries related to the project. A large display of the VTP Sierra master plan layout was kept for easy reference.

The event was well-organised and structured. The customers were excited and happy to watch their dream project come to life and with the way the event was executed.

Sachin Bhandari, Director and CEO, of VTP Realty commented, "At VTP Realty, we understand that building a home is more than just a project. It's a personal journey filled with anticipation, excitement, and countless decisions. Our latest customer event highlighted the incredible strides made in our construction project. Customers had a fantastic time getting a first-hand experience of the construction progress of their dream project come to life."

VTP Sierra is located in the prime location of Baner-Sus Road, just 5 minutes from the National Highway and 10 minutes from Hinjewadi IT Park, major schools, and colleges. The project is nestled in a well-settled residential suburb of Pune West, surrounded by Baner Hills, Pashan Hills & Mahalunge Hills for a 360° view with quick access to Balewadi, Chandani Chowk, Kothrud, Pashan, Aundh, University, Wakad & Hinjawadi.

The project boasts 6 High Rise Towers of 26 Storeys each, with both configurations of 2 and 3 BHK homes. However, 3 BHK homes are now sold out, left with the remaining inventory of 2 BHK Homes. VTP Sierra offers 20+ Amenities, like a cricket pitch, swimming pool with deck, mini golf area, amphitheatre, jogging track, kids pool, indoor gym, and more.

VTP Realty is Pune's #1 real estate development brand, celebrated for its innovative MLA (Maximum Livable Area) homes and stellar project delivery. VTP Realty has led Pune's real estate market for six consecutive years and is ranked in the Top 10 Developers in India by sales turnover. The company is renowned for its strong ethics, pioneering thought leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, shaping the future of urban living in Pune and beyond.

