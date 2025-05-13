From Boardrooms to Boutique Retreats: How Ambika Saxena Leads India’s Hospitality Industry

New Delhi [India], May 13:The first thought that strikes about Ambika Saxena is a leader with heart and hustle: Empathetic, Sharp, Collaborative, and Future-Facing. In an era where leadership is often measured in bottom lines, Ambika redefines it through purpose, passion, and people-centric innovation. As the Group CEO of TWH Hospitality, Ambika Saxena, stands at the forefront of India's business transformation, not just as a corporate leader but as a changemaker shaping inclusive, forward-looking workspaces and experiences. As a multi-faceted entrepreneur, she seamlessly blends strategy with soul in every venture she touches.

A suave professional possessing a wealth of experience and a solid academic background that includes a Specialised Program in Sales & Marketing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and a PGDBM in Marketing from NDIM, Delhi, Saxena has long left her imprint in the industry. Her initial tenure as CEO & Co-Founder of Chromohomes Media & Entertainment, India’s pioneering real estate magazine, was marked by her entrepreneurial prowess and innovative spirit. Gradually, what began as a strong footing in marketing soon expanded into a multi-dimensional career across public relations, media innovation, and experiential hospitality.

Her journey of curating soulful boutique hospitality ventures in Goa is as diverse as it is impactful. What ties it all together is her visionary mindset, one that believes in building brands, empowering people, and creating meaningful environments that inspire excellence and belonging. Each chapter in her journey reflects bold risk-taking, sharp foresight, and a refusal to be boxed into convention; hallmarks of a leader driven by purpose, not just ambition.

For Ambika Saxena, hospitality isn't just an industry; it's a passion project born at the intersection of emotion, experience, and entrepreneurship. The venture is her love letter to Goa, where she combines her business acumen with her love for the vibrant culture of the region. This vision materialised in The Boho Box, a lively sports-themed, bohemian café positioned by the tranquil Baga Creek, where ocean views meet indoor games and global cuisine with a Goan soul. It has been ranked amongst the best cafes in Goa, and it has had delicious continental and Indian cuisine many times since its opening.

Then came BOHO By The Beach, a boutique resort in Morjim that offers an intimate yet luxurious escape, wrapped in the free-spirited charm of Goa. Nestled along the sun-kissed shores of North Goa, BOHO By The Beach stands as a beacon of tranquillity and rejuvenation, beckoning travellers to indulge in an unforgettable experience. With its Bohemian charm and captivating ambience, this boutique resort offers an unparalleled retreat for those seeking solace and adventure in equal measure. Boasting 12 exquisitely designed rooms, each adorned with tasteful decor and modern amenities, BOHO By The Beach ensures a luxurious and homely stay.

These spaces reflect Ambika's unique philosophy: hospitality should not be transactional, but transformational. And the journey has only just begun, with exciting upcoming projects like Boho Court, set to be Goa's first open house food court, and an ultra-luxury resort that promises to raise the bar on immersive travel experiences.

In an industry often defined by convention, Ambika stands out as a powerful force, bringing a fresh, women-centric lens to hospitality. Her leadership style blends empathy with excellence, ensuring that every space under TWH Hospitality reflects not just comfort but care, wellness, and inclusivity. With a deep commitment to fostering safe, empowering environments, Ambika continues to advocate for systemic change across both hospitality and corporate landscapes, proving that true leadership is as much about purpose as it is about performance. Through TWH Hospitality, her unwavering commitment to creating a gender-equal and safe working environment inspires hope for aspiring female professionals.

While TWH is where heart meets hospitality, ICCPL is where strategy meets storytelling. Her contribution in transforming ICCPL into a pioneering force in public relations by meticulously integrating legacy PR with digital-first innovation has consistently stayed ahead of the curve. Besides, with her foray into DigiComm, she’s not just chasing profits; she’s exploring new ways to connect people and brands in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Beyond business, she remains deeply invested in meaningful CSR initiatives, driven by the belief that enterprises must contribute back to society. Across every vertical she leads, Ambika blends ambition with authenticity, building brands that don't just grow, but serve a larger, lasting purpose.

Further, in a fitting tribute to her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to gender parity, Ambika was also honoured with the Women ICON Awards 2024 by Gaurs Foundation. This recognition not only celebrates her contributions to the corporate and hospitality sectors but also validates her holistic vision of leadership, one that prioritizes inclusivity, safety, and empowerment at every level.

Through it all, Ambika remains grounded, driven by her passion for excellence and her desire to make a difference. She’s not just a leader; she’s a friend, a mentor, and an inspiration to those around her. Through her ventures in corporate communications and hospitality, she is building ecosystems where innovation meets empathy, and inclusion drives impact. Her journey demonstrates purposeful leadership—bold, visionary, and deeply human.

